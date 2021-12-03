Patriots beat Burbank Titans convincingly – Daily Democrat





The Pioneer High School girls’ basketball team improved to 2-2 this preseason after dismantling the Burbank Titans by 86-11. After starting the season with a dominant win over Armijo, the Patriots lost their next two games to Yuba City in overtime and then Vintage last Saturday. Wednesday night’s game was more of extended practice for the Patriots as they had no problem roaming the field against an over-matched Titans team. “We look good right now, but it remains to be seen whether or not we’ll get together,” Pioneer head coach Sean Goldston said. “We still have a long way to go to be ready for the league. We have things to do. In a bit of foreshadowing of the night, the Patriots started the game with a wild 19-0 run. By the end of the first quarter, the Patriots were leading 24-3 and began to mix and match potential lineups. In the second quarter, last year’s Golden Empire League offensive MVP Soquel Childers showed everyone in the Pioneer gym why she is more than worthy of the honor. Fresh out of all-league honors she won in the fall for the volleyball team, Childers took over in the second quarter. She started the quarter with back-to-back baskets followed by an assist, then a steal to extend the lead to 30-3. After a basket from Ava Contreras, Childers would get another breakaway layup. A few points later, she collected her fourth basket of the game, giving the Patriots a 41-3 lead. She would score 12 points in the quarter and collect two assists. She would end the night with a record 30 points, eight rebounds, four assists and five steals. “Soquel is a leader,” Goldston said. “She’s become more of a leader this year, taking the reins from Cady Elfin last year. She proved it today in the pre-match. She has all the skills and all the tools to start over. She’s talented. She reads the ball well, she passes well, she flies, she dribbles, she does everything very well. A basket from Marissa Christian just before half time brought the score to 49-6. Christian, a sophomore, would finish with 14 points and 10 rebounds, a high for the team. The Patriots would end up making a few substitutions and involving the majority of their varsity team in the game. However, at such an early stage in the season, those minutes and new experience could prove to be vital once the league games begin. “It’s great to get everyone involved,” Goldston said. “We have additional rosters and we had two girls from the University Junior team playing with us.” The next step for the Patriots will be a tougher challenge against a 4-0 Rio Americano team. The match is set for Friday at 6.30 p.m. “I’m looking forward to a good, fast defensive game,” said Goldston. “Hopefully we can get a win, but they were better than Yuba City in a game we played and shot horribly.”

