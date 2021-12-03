Chinos for men: this comfort fabric is a great choice for pants, some choices





Trousers and trousers that combine comfort and style have an appeal that transcends time and is unaffected by changing trends. As these are favorite clothes for most men, whether as casual wear or for formal occasions, it is essential that both of these criteria are met. Chino fabric is a great option. For the uninitiated, chinos are a twill fabric, originally made from 100% cotton. They were mainly used for making pants and those made from this fabric are now known as Chinos. This fabric originated in China, but by the mid-19th century it had become a popular choice of fabric for the uniforms of the British and French armies. Over the years, it has become a great choice for casual wear as well as formal wear. If you are thinking of choosing some of these super comfy pants, online platforms offer a huge variety. Try these options on Amazon and thank us later. 1) Amazon Brand – Symbol Regular Chino Pants for Men B07CYX8KTS Made from a soft and breathable 100% cotton fabric, these classic cut pants fall into the category of comfortable everyday chinos. It has slanted side pockets and back welt pockets. It has a button closure with zip fly. If you pair it with plain polo shirts or casual shirts and sneakers, it can give a stylish everyday look. It is available in 10 different colors. Price: 514.00 – 619.00 2) Urbano Fashion Men’s Slim Fit Chinos B07YF2S5PB These slim-fit chino pants are mid-rise in style and go all the way to the ankle. Its closure style is with buttons. Although it is made from 100% cotton fabric, it is stretchy. It is available in solid colors and is available on Amazon in two colors – sky blue and navy blue. Price: 749.00 3) Neostreak men’s chinos / B07L6PBJJH These slim chinos are available in 18 different color combinations, namely beige, black, brown, cream, blue, gray, dark gray, light blue, olive green, red, royal blue, rust, sky blue, turquoise blue, yellow , khaki and light khaki. They are mostly cotton (98%) with 2% elastane. They can be machine washed. Price: 433.00 – 779.00 4) Peter England Men’s Slim Chino Work Utility Pants B098TJB9R7 This utility chinos from Peter England can be worn for formal occasions. They have a slim fit and are a good choice for office wear. It can be machine washed.

It comes in a price range, which depends on the size. Price: 1,149.00 – 2,299.00 At Hindustan Times, we help you stay on top of the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we can get part of the income when you make a purchase.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/shop-now/fashion/chinos-for-men-this-comfort-fabric-is-great-choice-for-trousers-some-picks-101638514990902.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

