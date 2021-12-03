Thunder loses in historic fashion in Memphis





All the formulas were there for Thursday’s Thunder-Grizzlies game which ended in a nasty loss and that’s exactly what happened when the shorthanded Thunder lost to the Memphis Grizzlies without Ja Morant, 152-79. The 73-point victory margin is an NBA record. The healthy Thunder team is one of the worst teams in the league. As expected, they are the youngest team in the league. But a stoned Thunder team missing two of their top three players and all of their veteran presence on the second night of a game in a row is just a recipe for disaster. This was the case tonight as the teams battled from both sides in a game which was easy enough to predict how it would go after the opening minutes. Still, there really isn’t much to keep fans irrationally angry when discussing the long-term health of the team. This unbalanced loss says more about the result of bad circumstances than the Thunder as a team. There have been plenty of other examples this season where this team has remained competitive in games they shouldn’t be in at the start. That’s not to say that this historic loss shouldn’t be any less embarrassing. Losing by 73 is unprecedented. Especially against a team that lacks its best player. Blowing yourself up in the NBA is one thing; getting annihilated like this is just unacceptable and hopefully more of a blip than a trend. Let’s see some notes: Dort was easily the Thunder’s best player tonight as he finished with 15 points. Dort’s plus-minus -53 is the most that came out looking at the box score, but I’m just going to classify it under the team that performs poorly in general and not name it individually at Dort. The veteran sniper had a decent game off the bench with 12 points and shot 3 of 7 of three. But I think the veteran’s most impressive things tonight were off the pitch when he spoke to the media and said the team should embrace this performance and learn from it instead of just burning the pitch. tape and move on. Muscala is the oldest player on this team and is considered a leader because of his experience. So what he said mattered more than most. Telling him that the team should embrace the injury and learn from that performance is a great sign of maturity and self-awareness for the veteran. Not everything will be peaks, so when the valleys come it is important to embrace them and recognize them as part of the journey. I have a feeling a lot of Thunder fans got disconnected at half-time and rightly so. Lots of other things they could do for their night out instead of watching a glorified scrum. Just a bad game overall that gets a lot of criticism in the national media. Hopefully this game doesn’t ruin the Thunder’s national image as a tanker team that doesn’t even try to win games when it was quite the opposite until this point in the season. But considering that no one outside of Oklahoma really watches Thunder games religiously, it’s hard to believe people are going to give this team the benefit of the doubt. I expect a similar narrative to develop after the Houston Rockets’ opener of the season where the Thunder lost by 33 points. As Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault always says, the team had the chance to taste their own blood and now they will have three days off and reflect on this historic loss. The Thunder will travel to Michigan to face the Detroit Pistons on Monday, December 6. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (concussion) and Josh Giddey (flu) should probably be back by then. These two, back on the pitch, are expected to resolve many of the issues that were on display tonight.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://okcthunderwire.usatoday.com/lists/thunder-lose-historically-in-memphis-with-73-point-margin-of-defeat/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos