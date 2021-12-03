Kelly Brook sizzles in a flattering mini dress and pantyhose and wow



















02 December 2021 – 19:51 GMT



Matthieu moore

Kelly Brook got her fans into the festive spirit Thursday as she posed a storm in a gorgeous red mini dress

Christmas is coming very soon, and we love seeing all of our favorite celebrities showing off their party wardrobes. EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Brook reveals she is an ’emotional eater’ as she discusses her weight issues And Thursday, Kelly brook attracted attention as she turned the heat back to the summer heat in the most sensational red mini dress she had paired with gorgeous pantyhose and black heels adorned with a snowflake. she almost has looked like a Christmas stocking in the flattering item that hugged all of her curves. Loading the player … WATCH: Kelly Brook shows off her glamorous work outfit The dress featured a ruffle pattern, as well as chest and waist pockets and zipped on the front. MORE: Kelly Brook stuns in bikini for sensational Ibiza vacation photos SEE: Kelly Brook poses topless in cheeky holiday pics – fans go wild The radio presenter had fun with the image, which saw her posing next to a Christmas tree and a bag full of gifts. “Jingle kells“she joked in the caption, adding a bell emoji. Fans went wild in the comments as one of them got excited: “A real Christmas Belle, “and another added:”Elegant + beautiful.“ She looked really amazing A third commented: “An absolutely gorgeous, gorgeous, gorgeous, pretty lady!“while a fourth said:”Ahhh Kelly you are such a Christmas cutie, “and many others simply commented with heart emojis. Kelly’s winter fashion still captures our attention and earlier this year we fell in love with a divine outfit she was spotted inside. The 42-year-old was pictured as she stepped out in a gorgeous gray mini dress, which she teamed with a black bomber jacket and knee high boots. Finishing off her ensemble with a shoulder bag, the Heart FM star even added an unusual floral headband to the mix, and the Duchess of Cambridge would love it! Kelly has amazing winter fashion As for her hair and makeup, Kelly’s caramel locks have been dried to perfection and styled in loose, voluminous curls. Opting for her go-to makeup combo – a brown smoky eye with a soft pink blush and nude lip gloss – the former model looked absolutely stunning. MORE: Kelly Brook Shares Stunning Mallorca Dream Beach Vacation Photos SEE: Kelly Brook looks stunning in a plaid dress as she poses by the pool She was also stunned a few days ago when she wore a gorgeous black coat, complete with a cozy fur lining as the temperatures plummeted. Taking a selfie inside Heart Radio station, she wrote: “Christmas at a radio station looks like this.” Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hellomagazine.com/fashion/celebrity-style/20211202128273/kelly-brook-sizzles-figure-flattering-mini-dress-tights-wow/

