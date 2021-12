A look at Deepika Padukone’s fashion evolution through her insanely chic all-black outfits

While it is true that lately the Chhapaak The actress has experimented with many kaleidoscopic colors to rock her style, her black ensembles continue to be bold, on-trend and chic beyond compare. His longtime stylist, Shaleena Nathani, brought back the love affair with black, this time in the most minimalist Sabyasachi saree that appears to have been tailor-made for the actor. Here’s a look at her latest black outfit and some of her most memorable all-black cuts that we just can’t seem to get over: Deepika looked gorgeous in this see-through saree. (Photo: Shaleena Nathani / Instagram) Sleek, classic, timeless, graceful, and simply exquisite – adjectives fail to describe this simple look that hits all the right places. A piece by Sabyasachi that is an antidote and a visual break from all chaadi seasonal bling, it’s a no-frills minimalist style made extraordinary, and we’re here for it. She turned heads in this look and how. (Photo: Shaleena Nathani / Instagram) A red carpet look worth bookmarking – this black Yanina Couture mermaid cut dress with a plunging chest slit is a one-of-a-kind piece. Accessorized with sparkling diamonds and detachable feather sleeves, this ensemble is one of her best red carpet looks to date. What do you think of this look? (Photo: Shaleena Nathani / Instagram) An unconventional look for the actor, this outfit from Balmain might not have been his best, but it deserves a mention for the spirit. However, we still love her trusty black Louboutin stilettos. Sleek and chic. (Photo: Shaleena Nathani / Instagram) How often do we see our B-town divas donning a classic bandhgala? Regal and immaculately sweet, this issue by Rajesh Pratap Singh has redefined his style as we’ve seen it so far, and we look forward to a recall! Dazzling! (Photo: Shaleena Nathani / Instagram) Gauchere blazer and pants, Prada overcoat, Louboutin heels – Deepika meant serious business with this set. Its signature winged lining and a delicate diamond necklace softened the ferocity of the look. We never tire of this outfit! (Photo: Shaleena Nathani / Instagram) Some outfits just don’t need to be boosted with accessories, and this dress that meets the spirit of a jumpsuit is one of them. The assertive shoulders, crisp construction and sheer structure of the piece fit Deepika like a glove. Needless to say, the actor loves his faux leather pants. (Photo: Shaleena Nathani / Instagram) If raised casuals had a face, this one would be. His faux leather pants go perfectly with the top, also in faux leather combined with his Louboutin heels, of course. Oversized hoops completed this minimal chic streetstyle look. For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss the latest updates!

