Play dress up: students share their costumes





by WILLOW SYMONDS

Donor COE students share the costumes they are most proud of Izzy Van Wagnen, WTMC I chose this costume because I’m going to see Beetlejuice on Broadway for my birthday this year! I thought it was fair to dress like Lydia. I have purchased all of my items, but plan to fit everything except my wig into the wardrobe. Ness newman, engineering: Well, last year I did a Hannibal cosplay that I was pretty proud of! It was for Halloween. I put on makeup and pieces of my wardrobe together […] a blazer and a t-shirt. Most of Hannibal is pretty oddly based on the actors’ faces, so the makeup is the biggest part. Elie, friend, feeding with milk: I can’t remember most of the costumes I made. When I was six, I was a Power Ranger – the red one, I believe. I was a big fan of course. Trinity Campbell, pre-engineer science: The costume that first comes to mind should definitely be when I dressed in Hange Zoe from The attack of the Titans. This costume especially stands out because it’s the first costume I saved my own money for and really did my best to look like the character. When you play as a character in something like a show or a game, you can find some very simple items that will easily make it easy for people to see who you are disguising yourself as. I really enjoy shopping at small businesses so I used several different Etsy stores to find the parts I needed for the costume and then with the help of YouTube I was able to put them together. harness belts. Colby Freeman: I was a wizard. My grandma sews a lot, so I worked with her and made some coats for myself and all my friends. They all went very well. Genevieve Seward, undecided: It was a Gothic Little Red Riding Hood that I wore in 3rd or 4th grade. I bought the disguise. The wig that came with it was pinned in place. I wore black leggings under the suit. I really liked it because at the time I thought it made me really cool. It was also easy to put on and had long sleeves, so it was more practical than the other costumes I had worn. Brianna gray, art: A few years ago I was the Girl with the Green Ribbon which was cool and super easy to put together! Scooby burton, transfer: I remember I was very excited when I was a kid to be the Tinkerbell and my mom bought me a pink butterfly dress. I’ve been around the genre, I’m the Tinkerbell! although I obviously wasn’t. This year my girlfriend and I are planning to dress up as characters from Among Us and hand out some candy, so that should be fun. Roan, linguistic: I really like the exterior that I wear [for Hallows Eve]. It is a medieval girl’s outfit. I wear it at Renaissance festivals, for Halloween, and festivals that my theatrical combat troupe goes to. The petticoat and top I made with my grandmother, and the overdress I bought at the Renaissance Festival. I love the sewing I did – I’m working on a skirt right now! comments comments

