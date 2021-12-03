Wellington Phoenix men cry foul after VAR misses clear push on Callan Elliot

Wellington Phoenix coach Ufuk Talay was left in turmoil after a controversial goal by ex-striker Tomer Hemed gave the Western Sydney Wanderers a spectacular 2-0 victory at WIN Stadium in Wollongong on Friday, ending in their 13-game unbeaten streak in the A-League Men.

Referee Stephen Lucas needed the help of video assistant referee Kris Griffiths-Jones to confirm the ball crossed the line before awarding the goal in the 66th minute to the Wanderers after James McGarry made his move. better to get it out of the line.

But as reruns showed all of the ball had crossed the line before McGarry cleared, Griffiths-Jones missed Hemed’s blatant blow to Callan Elliot in the prep, which should have resulted in a foul for the Phoenix.

Not only did Hemed push Elliot, leaving him unmarked at the far post, but Elliot crashed into goalkeeper Oli Sail and Sail then dropped the ball while trying to get Bernie Ibinis’ header back after a free kick, allowing for Hemed to pounce on the loose ball and score the decisive goal.

It’s a tough pill to swallow, Talay said. I thought we were the best team throughout the game.

I think in my opinion a bad refereeing decision, a foul on Callan Elliot inside the box, led to the goal.

In the end, whether he finished 5-0 or 2-0 or 1-0, it’s disappointing because I thought we were the best team overall for 90 minutes.

Mark Kolbe / Getty Images Western Sydney captain Rhys Williams points his finger at the big screen after Stephen Lucas checks Tomer Hemeds’ goal with the video assistant referee.

Talay wondered if Griffith-Jones had only checked to see if the ball crossed the line and noticed the foul on Elliot when he looked at the footage.

In my opinion, they may have missed the push on Cal Elliot.

Talay said he would speak with the club before deciding to file a formal complaint with the A-League Men’s bosses.

He was adamant the decision cost the Phoenix a point.

Ultimately there are errors in the game, players make 1000 errors in the game, but in my opinion the officials can’t be wrong.

John Koutroumbis added a second goal in stoppage time when he ran the full length of the pitch to score into an empty net after Sail went to a corner in search of a late equalizer, leaving no one behind. ‘back.

You never want to concede a goal, whether it’s one, two or three, but it was the last seconds of the game, we pushed everyone forward to try to equalize and this is one where they break and mark.

The Phoenix had the ball in the net following a scramble in the first half, but Joshua Laws was correctly ruled offside as there was only one man between him and the goal when he made contact. Wanderers goalkeeper Tomas Mejias failed to retrieve the ball, but only Ibini was on the post.

The loss was the Phoenix’s first since the 15th round of last season and held them back from a match for their best A-League Men’s start to a campaign, having earned a win and a draw in the opening two rounds.

Western Sydney Wanderers 2 (Tomer Hemed 66, John Koutroumbis 90 + 3) Wellington Phoenix 0

HT: 0-0