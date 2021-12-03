Influential brand High Street River Island launched in The Bay, Canada





(Download a collection of off-figure images here) TORONTO, December 03, 2021– (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – Today, international fashion leader The Bay and River Island, from Londons High Street, announce a partnership that will bring the coveted fashion brand directly to Canadian consumers. Starting today, shoppers will discover UK women’s and men’s fashion retailers on LaBaie.com, with collections arriving in select Hudson’s Bay stores this spring. The assortment comes in sizes up to 18 and comes as The Bay is rapidly expanding its Next Gen offering to Millennial and Gen Z shoppers, its fastest growing customer demographic. This press release features multimedia. See the full version here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211203005302/en/ Influential High Street River Island brand launched at The Bay, Canada (Photo: Business Wire) “The La Baie assortment is evolving to offer desirable brands to style-oriented Canadians,” said Laura Janney, Chief Merchant at The Bay. “River Island combines affordable prices with a bold aesthetic and we know our young customers will find trendy and affordable pieces that match their tastes and lifestyle.” Theodore Sheppard, Head of International Development for River Islands, said: “We are delighted to launch River Island through such a respected partner, The Bay. Through this collaboration, we aim to offer River Islands a fashion that stands out to a new group of customers. in Canada”. For women, the River Island collection debuts with an edited range of refined basics, including distressed denim, jackets, sweaters and comfy loungewear. Plus, the assortment has trendy, party-ready pieces for those looking for style, including asymmetric cutout jumpsuits and tops, fringed sequined mini skirts and shirts, off-the-shoulder dresses and all. the rest. The men’s clothing collection includes slim fit cotton polo shirts, quilted jackets, shepherd’s check sweaters and t-shirts, joggers and a variety of denim styles and fits. There are over 200 styles available to shop now at LaBaie.com. The story continues ABOUT THE BAY With a digitally driven, goal-driven lens, The Bay is helping Canadians live their best lifestyle. As one of the country’s most iconic brands, Hudson’s Bay operates 85 full-line branches and La Baie operates labaie.com featuring Marketplace – one of the largest e-commerce companies in Canada. The Bay has built a reputation for quality and style with an unrivaled assortment comprising concepts of fashion, designer, home, beauty, food and more. The Hudson’s Bay Rewards is ranked second among department store loyalty programs in Canada. The Bay and Hudson’s Bay operate under the HBC brand portfolio. Founded in 1670, HBC is the oldest company in North America. Signature strips are a registered trademark of HBC. ABOUT RIVER ISLAND With over 60 years of fashion retail experience and 260 stores in the UK and Ireland, River Island is one of the best known and beloved brands on the British High Street. Renowned for its stylish, affordable and unique fashion offering covering women’s, men’s and children’s clothing, River Island has one of the largest design teams on the High Street, with nearly all of its products designed in-house. Proudly supporting a growing list of charities and organizations, River Island builds long-term and equitable relationships with the suppliers, people and communities in which we operate, while striving to accommodate the limited resources of the planet, using renewable energies. See the source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211203005302/en/ Contacts FOR THE BAY:

Lauren Polyak

Senior Manager, Public Relations

[email protected] Chloe facey

Specialist, Public Relations

[email protected] FOR RIVER ISLAND:

Melissa Collins

Sr. Press and Influencers Manager

[email protected] Holly fulco

Head of press and influencers

[email protected]

