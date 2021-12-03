VOICE 2021: Innovations are changing fashion

While fashion brands have faced a seemingly endless series of challenges over the past year, looking ahead there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic, except perhaps when it comes to cyber threats.

At VOICES, BoF’s annual gathering of great thinkers, innovators and industry leaders discussed technologies with the potential to reshape fashion for the better, as well as the need to strengthen cybersecurity as commerce electronics continues to grow and businesses collect more sensitive customer data.

Mycology and the movement of the fungus

The mycelium is the branched network of tubular structures that make up a fungus. That’s what mushrooms are made of, and it has an array of capabilities that companies are just starting to tap into. Merlin Sheldrake, biologist and author of Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds and Shape Our Futures, spoke about how mycelia are woven into the natural world and how they often defy conventional notions of what we consider to be animal or plant life. . Their properties also make them surprisingly versatile.

The mycelium can be designed to replicate leather, for example. Matthew Scullin was on hand to discuss how MycoWorks, where he serves as managing director, convinced Herms to partner with her on a version of the Victoria duffel bag. The company claims that it is able to modify the cellular structure of the mycelium to produce different characteristics in the final material, which allows it to simulate skins such as sheep or calves if they so choose. With Herms, it was all about the quality, Scullin said. The demand for mycelium-based leather continues to grow, he added, and MycoWorks expects several products with different brand partners to hit the market in 2022.

The mycelium is not only useful as a material. Simon and Andrew Salter, brothers and co-founders of Dirtea, a coffee and mushroom tea company, explained the effects of different varieties of mushrooms when ingested. They are said to be calming, energizing or can strengthen the immune system, for example.

One point everyone agrees on: fungi and mycelia remain largely misunderstood, but a tipping point is coming that will see them become much more widely used in the future.

Think like the (cyber) enemy

Gentry Lane, CEO of Anova Intelligence, a cybersecurity software provider, sent a clear message to VOICES attendees: Cyberspace is a dangerous place, she said. A digital war is underway, and while cyber weapons are not lethal in the traditional sense, they remain extremely harmful. Lane would know. She consults with governments, intelligence agencies and companies that maintain critical infrastructure on their security. She also understands the needs of fashion brands: despite having a background in computer science, she ran a lingerie brand in the mid-2000s.

The orientation of the lanes towards the marks was to prepare for an attack, as it is almost certain that one will arrive at some point. To prepare, think like a hacker, she advised. Anything that is valuable to you is also a target for them to attack through methods like ransomware where they lock down the computer system until a ransom is paid. As brands increasingly engage in e-commerce and establish presences in the metaverse, these attacks are set to escalate, meaning businesses need to build their virtual spaces with security in mind from the outset. departure. Another piece of advice she gave: this is an area where the fashion industry has an interest in working together rather than competing.

Merge digital and physical craftsmanship

As the digital and physical worlds merge more and more, fashion will follow. Alissa Aulbekova and Paula Sello, co-founders of Auroboros, positioned themselves just at this intersection. Their brand creates real and virtual garments that seek to add new forms of craftsmanship to the design process. They produce physical clothing that grows on the body through a crystallization process lasting six to 12 hours, adding time to conception. For the first time, you can experience a life and death clothing performance, said Aulbekova. Their digital clothes, freed from the constraints of the real world, incorporate elements from plants or biological structures.

Aulbekova and Sello said they understood their work as a statement of positive change. Fashion produces mountainous volumes of trash every year, while shoppers can buy an item to wear once on social media and then throw it away. They see digital clothing as a way to give shoppers the novelty they expect from fashion with a smaller environmental footprint.

Should the metaverse be open or closed?

As more and more money flows into Metaverse projects, an open question is whether these emerging virtual environments will be controlled by large companies such as Meta, formerly known as Facebook, or if they will be. governed collectively by the communities that inhabit them. A leading figure in digital art and culture, Lady Phe0nix said that outside of exceptions such as private events, the Metaverse should be open and not have gatekeepers to create a closed society. We have had enough historically and we should be looking at how we can do the opposite in our brand new world, she said.

Joe Hage, founder of Heni Group, an international arts services company, agreed. He noted that non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, will be key to making the metaverse a reality by enabling verifiable ownership of digital assets, and being blockchain-based, they are decentralized in nature. He also had a prediction. TVNs for arts and sports have exploded over the past year. I think the next huge wave of NFT will be in fashion, he said.

Ian Rogers, director of experience at Ledger, which produces crypto hardware and software for consumers, said NFTs are still primitive and will eventually unlock different capabilities. It was inevitable that worlds such as fashion and finance were increasingly digitalized, he said, encouraging the public to dive into the NFT space and start exploring.

Future Selfs: Remaking Creative Minds Through Movement

Award-winning choreographer and director Wayne McGregor opened his speech by choreographing a short piece for two dancers live. Afterwards, he explained to BoFs Tim Blanks how dance is a form of communication without words that also allows us to think physically. He also described a project he is working on with Google that includes a living archive of his work.

The point, however, is not to preserve the past. One of the pleasures of dance is its transience, he admitted. Instead, the value lies in using Googles AI to be able to create new pieces from the archives. McGregor said training AI on any dancer job would allow him to generate new dances bearing their physical signature and style.

