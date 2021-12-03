Britney Spears turns 40 with old songs

Britney Spears just turned the big 4-0, even though she’s enjoying her freedom like she’s a kid again.

Brit, who was recently released from her controversial tutelage, enters her forties with a new outlook on life: the “Toxic” singer is 40 and 4 years old.

“I am not 40 years old… I am 4 years old and if one of you HAD NOT HEARD… I did almost 250 shows in Las Vegas during 4 years and I went out twice” , she writes on Instagram.

To explore

See the latest videos, graphics and news

“That said… I think I will have to put on my little warm dresses every night for the rest of my life to break even for working for my family all my life with only old songs allowed !!!”

She’s telling the truth. Standing in front of a Christmas tree, Brit looks relaxed and happy in a summery dress. “More classic fashion dresses will be coming to my Instagram soon… by me… worn by me… and in the meantime, kiss my beautiful white ass” Murica. “

Spears has a lot to celebrate, and not just the holiday season. Last month Brit hosted the termination of his guardianship after almost 14 years, after months of pressure from a passionate #FreeBritney movement.

Not so long ago, Brit was the queen of pop culture, ascending to the throne in the late ’90s when she was just a teenager. Since then, she has landed five No. 1 and 13 top 10s on the Billboard Hot 100, while moving 34 million albums in the United States alone, according to MRC Data.