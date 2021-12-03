Celebrities, Fashion, 24k Chicken Wings at Miami Art Basel | national news

FILE – Alicia Keys is seen at the 62nd Grammy Nominations press conference in New York City on November 20, 2019.
Dancer and choreographer Su Wen-Chi of Taiwan performs a dance called “Moving Towards the Horizon” on the beach during Miami Art Week, Wednesday, December 1, 2021, in Miami Beach, Florida. Skin care brand La Prairie commissioned the dancer to perform the meeting of light and water. Miami Art Week is an annual event centered around the Art Basel Miami Beach fair.
Sculptor Chakaia Booker, left, talks with patrons about her work on display at the Mark Borghi Gallery in Art Miami during Miami Art Week, Wednesday, December 1, 2021, in Miami. Miami Art Week is an annual event centered around the Art Basel Miami Beach fair.
Cruise Bogle, who paints with his mouth after being paralyzed in a skim-board accident, is working on “Octopus 2.0” at his home in Delray Beach, Fla. On Wednesday, November 24, 2021. He will be exhibiting his original paintings in public for the first time at Art Basel Miami Beach from December 2-5.
People view works by artist Tigran Tsitoghdzyan on display by the Sponder Gallery in Art Miami during Miami Art Week, Wednesday, December 1, 2021, in Miami. Miami Art Week is an annual event centered around the Art Basel Miami Beach fair.
A sculpture titled Blue Cube by artist Jesus Rafael Soto is on display by Ascaso Gallery at Art Miami during Miami Art Week, Wednesday, December 1, 2021, in Miami. Miami Art Week is an annual event centered around the Art Basel Miami Beach fair.
A sculpture titled Leda and the Swan by artist Carole Feuerman is on display by Bel Air Fine Art, at Art Miami during Miami Art Week, Wednesday, December 1, 2021, in Miami. Miami Art Week is an annual event centered around the Art Basel Miami Beach fair.
People walk past works of art titled Sprinkles by artist Max Patte, on display by the Oliver Cole Gallery at Art Miami during Miami Art Week, Wednesday, December 1, 2021, in Miami. Miami Art Week is an annual event centered around the Art Basel Miami Beach fair.
The work entitled Who Wants to Live Forever by German artist Tim Bengel is exhibited by Galerie Rother at Art Miami during Miami Art Week, Wednesday, December 1, 2021, in Miami. Miami Art Week is an annual event centered around the Art Basel Miami Beach fair. The coin features an avocado on a toasted bagel, is 18k gold and sells for $ 2.9 million.
Artist Lynx Alexander, from New York, wears a face mask made from fabric butterflies and other materials as he views the art on display at Art Miami during Miami Art Week, Wednesday, December 1, 2021, in Miami . Miami Art Week is an annual event centered around the Art Basel Miami Beach fair.
People walk past an exhibit that will be used in an Olujimi dance piece by Michelle Grant-Murray at the Afrikin Art Fair during Miami Art Week, Thursday, December 2, 2021, in Miami. Miami Art Week is an annual event centered around the Art Basel Miami Beach fair.
A painting titled “700 Cycles of Somatic Restitution” by artist Conrad Egyir is on display at the Art Basel Miami Beach VIP preview on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, in Miami Beach, Florida.
A sculpture titled “Moving Up” by artist Yinka Shonibare is on display at the Art Basel Miami Beach VIP preview on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, in Miami Beach, Florida.
People view NFT artwork at the Tezos Exhibit during the Art Basel Miami Beach VIP Preview Tuesday, November 30, 2021, in Miami Beach, Florida. Tezos is an energy efficient blockchain adopted by NFT artists.
People walk past a painting titled “The Backside of Existence” by artist Jacqueline de Jong at the Art Basel Miami Beach VIP Preview Tuesday, November 30, 2021, in Miami Beach, Florida.
People walk outside the Miami Beach Convention Center during the Art Basel Miami Beach VIP Preview Tuesday, November 30, 2021, in Miami Beach, Florida.
Artist Andres Valencia, 10, poses with his contemporary art exhibited by Chase Contemporary at Art Miami during Miami Art Week, Thursday, December 2, 2021, in Miami. Proceeds from Valencia’s work go to the Perry J. Cohen Foundation, which supports the arts, education, and environmental and wildlife preservation. Miami Art Week is an annual event centered around the Art Basel Miami Beach fair.
Artist Andres Valencia, 10, sits with his father Lupe Valencia as they pose for a photo with his contemporary art on display by Chase Contemporary at Art Miami during Miami Art Week, Thursday, December 2, 2021, in Miami . Proceeds from Valencia’s work go to the Perry J. Cohen Foundation, which supports the arts, education, and environmental and wildlife preservation. Miami Art Week is an annual event centered around the Art Basel Miami Beach fair.
A video shows artist Andres Valencia, 10, creating his contemporary art on display at the Chase Contemporary booth at Art Miami during Miami Art Week, Thursday, December 2, 2021, in Miami. Proceeds from Valencia’s work go to the Perry J. Cohen Foundation, which supports the arts, education, and environmental and wildlife preservation. Miami Art Week is an annual event centered around the Art Basel Miami Beach fair.
People view contemporary art by artist Andres Valencia, 10, on display by Chase Contemporary at Art Miami during Miami Art Week, Thursday, December 2, 2021, in Miami. Proceeds from Valencia’s work go to the Perry J. Cohen Foundation, which supports the arts, education, and environmental and wildlife preservation. Miami Art Week is an annual event centered around the Art Basel Miami Beach fair.
People walk through an art installation titled “Hall of Visions” by Argentinian artist Pilar Zeta on the beach at the Faena Hotel during Miami Art Week Tuesday, November 30, 2021, in Miami Beach, Florida. Miami Art Week is an annual event centered around the Art Basel Miami Beach fair.
By KELLI KENNEDY Associated Press
MIAMI (AP) After a pandemic hiatus, the official Art Basel exhibit returns to Miami with all of its eccentric glory, a dizzying celebrity roster and dozens of spinoff shows already generating a buzz, including a child painter phenomenal and a Banksy sale of $ 4 million.
Ten-year-old contemporary artist Andres Valencias’ gallery has already almost sold out at Art Miami. The San Diego-based artist simply saw a cubist painting in his living room two years ago and said, I can do it.
Actress Sophia Vergara bought one of her pieces this week and Channing Tatum, Jordan Belfort and artist Shepard Fairey stopped by her booth at the Art Miami fair to check out her work, according to a spokesperson for Chase Contemporary.
Profits from works in Valencia are donated to the Perry J. Cohen Foundation, which supports the arts, education and the preservation of the environment and wildlife.
The Maddox Gallery is also exhibiting at Art Miami, selling Banksys Charlie Brown for $ 4 million on Tuesday. A spokesperson for the gallery said it was the first year that it had a large collection of Banksy paintings that included many original works.
The prestigious annual Basel art fair in December attracts collectors, socialites and celebrities from all over the world. But fashion has also played a prominent role in recent years, with Christian Dior hosting his very first show in the United States in 2019 as a sort of unofficial kickoff to Miami Art Week.
