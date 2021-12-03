Fashion
Kim Kardashian wears a festive black sequin dress with a twist
It’s festive fashion season, which means sequins, sequins, feathers, and faux fur are absolutely everywhere right now, often in the form of fabulous evening dresses. And, as we love putting out looks a lot, when Kim Kardashian launched a party-worthy new look overnight, our interest was instantly piqued.
While we were sleeping Kim went to share a series of Instagram snaps with a mega glam look in a long black strapless Balenciaga evening dress which is absolutely covered in sequins. Add to that the fact that it also appears to have a mid-thigh slit befitting Angelina Jolie, and it’s safe to say the lewk is all kinds of extra (which is holiday style , is not it ?).
But that’s not all. Kim’s outfit includes one very noticeable detail that sets her apart from your standard outing dress. This particular number is layered over a pair of leggings transformed into designer boots – a trend Kim has particularly enjoyed lately.
Check it out:
Kim finished off the evening ensemble with a pair of sunglasses (yes, an evening dress, sunglasses, inside – who knows), an absolutely massive ring, and a pair of silver hoops.
In short, Kim looks like a million bucks, but she hasn’t even shared where she’s going, with the mini photoshoot taking place in the comfort of what looks like a living room. Ah, do you remember when you used to do that with your friends before you went clubbing? What time. But I digress.
The celebrities took to the comments section to share their love for the look, with Kylie Jenner adding “🔥”, and La La Anthony writing “Love this ❤️❤️❤️❤️😍😍”
To jog your memory, here’s a quick recap of all the other ways Kim has recently taken over the essentials of leggings turned boots.
With an off-the-shoulder top:
And a cutout band:
Of course, who could forget her iconic Met Gala outfit?
And the superhero after the party:
Here’s another option for when it’s right in town:
So there you go, Kim is adding the unexpected wardrobe piece to a whole host of her must-have outfits, including party dresses.
