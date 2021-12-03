9 basic clothes every man should have in his wardrobe

We all want to look great when we wear different styles of clothing. What we wear plays an essential role in representing our personality. And when it comes to men’s clothing, they are enriched with history and traditions, with designers taking inspiration from old-fashioned styles.

Maintaining a wardrobe with a variety of clothes doesn’t mean you have to change your wardrobe every year. You can add well-made quality pieces at stores such as CALIBER to organize a collection of beautiful clothes.

When deciding which clothing to buy, you need to consider your body type, lifestyle and personality. Avoid boring accents that will soften your look, but go for different variations instead.

Below is a list of Men’s clothes staples you should have in your closet.

1. Oxford shirts

These shirts have a thicker weave and are rougher than most shirts. They are of high quality and versatile enough to wear on different occasions with different couples.

For example, you can wear it with a blazer and pants to avoid looking overdressed or underdressed. But when shopping for an oxford shirt, think about what kind of color will go with the other pieces in your wardrobe.

2. A costume

A man should have at least a pair of tailored suits, if not more. This formal dress can help you gain the respect of the people around you. When choosing a piece of costume, choose one that fits your body structure, especially your shoulders.

Before choosing a pair, think about where you hope to wear your costume and whether it will fit the frame. For example, if you want a casual look, you can get a one-button lapel jacket. However, for a formal setting, you can opt for a jacket with a double button notch lapel.

3. The crew-neck t-shirt

A round neck t-shirt is suitable for most casual occasions. Its higher neckline makes your shoulders broad and doesn’t attract attention like the v-neck t-shirt. However, before you buy it you will need to consider your body type.

If you have a big waist or a plus size, a less fitted t-shirt will be perfect. But if you are well built, a fitted t-shirt will enhance your body.

4. Trench coat

The cut of a trench coat adapts to different types of weather, making it necessary in any season. It is a wardrobe staple that is functional, fashionable and versatile. They wear wide lapels and crisscross patterns with a movable belt around the waist.

But before picking up a trench coat, it is advisable to note what type of body you have and which trench coat will look good on you.

5. Sweatpants

These pants should be a staple in the men’s collection because they are perfect for casual outfits. You can dress in it when you are lounging at home, jogging or shopping. It brings out a relaxed and athletic vibe.

You can elevate your sweatpants by finding the right balance when pairing them with other casual pieces.

6. Polos

These are casual cotton shirts which are either short-sleeved or long-sleeved and knitted. They have a collar and some buttons at the neck to complete it. You can dress up or dress up this timeless and simple shirt with other pieces that complement them. In addition, they are suitable for high or low temperatures.

7. Bomber jacket

These are short jackets that have been gathered at the waist or cuffs with an elastic. They can keep one warm depending on the fabric used to make it. It is also very versatile so that you can wear it with any garment. Its universal use allows you to choose between a formal or casual outfit, depending on the occasion.

8. Straight jeans

Law jeans fit more closely to the body and work well for most men. These pants will be close to your body without looking sticky. And due to their nature, they are suitable for all body types. However, you might notice a wider look below the knee which is very common.

9. Caban

It is a thick wool double breasted jacket. It was born to the Marines who wore them to brave the cold, but has become a staple for all men on cold days. Its base color was navy blue, but the back and gray are fast becoming favorites. Pea coats add versatility and can go with just about anything.

Final result

The styles of men’s clothing were the product of the rich history behind them. Over time, designers have drawn inspiration from past eras to offer versatile pieces. We have listed some basic men’s clothing such as oxford shirts, suits, crew necks, t-shirts, trench coats, sweatpants, polo shirts, jackets, straight jeans and peacoats. It’s good to have them in your wardrobe.