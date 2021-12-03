New NAD Case Takes Green Claims in Fashion Industry – Part 2





In an article last week, we looked at NAD’s review of Everlanes’ green claims regarding the company’s use of recycled plastic in its products and its ambitious goals of removing virgin plastic from the assembly. of its supply chain by 2021. In this article, take a look at what NAD had to say about the Everlanes Safer For The Environment claim. Everlane has announced that some of its garments are safer for the environment: This product is dyed with bluesign-approved dyes, which are safer for dye workers and better for the environment. Bluesign is a third-party certification that assesses chemical safety standards in the textile industry and assesses their impact on human health and the environment. Product certification requires an audit and verification of the compliance of the manufacturing process with Bluesigns rules and chemical safety standards at every step of the supply chain. Everlane relied on its bluesign certification where 12% of its factories and 10% of its factories are bluesign certified and noted its goal of fully adopting Bluesign certification by 2025. In reviewing this claim, NAD considered the reference to third party Bluesign certification as a qualification for the general environmental benefit claim. NAD determined that while the Everlane claim is qualified as to why the product is safer (use of bluesign approved dyes), there was no immediate reference to Bluesign as independent certification on the specific product page where the safest statement for the environment appears. We interpret this to mean that NAD believed that referring to certification was similar to a general environmental benefit claim without further explaining the certification. So, NAD recommended Everlane to explain that Bluesign is an independent third-party certification. designed to remove harmful chemicals from the environment. NAD also assessed whether or not the certification provides a reasonable basis for the claim. Although NAD has found Bluesign to be a reliable and efficient third-party certification body for assessing chemical safety, it noted that Bluesign only assesses one in five areas where a material’s environmental impact is typically assessed. For example, a widely recognized materials assessment tool in the fashion industry, the Higg Material Sustainability Index (MSI), assesses the environmental impacts of a material in five areas, and the chemical composition is only one of these areas. Additionally, NAD concluded that consumers may not recognize the nascent state of Everlanes’ adoption of Bluesign certification. Based on this assessment, NAD recommended that Everlane qualify the claim to make it clear that Bluesign has a more limited environmental impact on environmental practices and the incipient incorporation of certification by Everlane. This serves as a reminder for fashion companies who want to demonstrate their effort and commitment to the environment to determine if a claim they want to make needs language to explain the claim or clarify the boundaries. Katrina Hatahet, Legal Officer at Kelley Drye & Warren, assisted in the writing of this article.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.adlawaccess.com/2021/12/articles/new-nad-case-addresses-green-claims-in-fashion-industry-part-2/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos