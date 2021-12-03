Mississippi State Bulldogs’ men’s basketball to face Lamar Cardinals





STARKVILLE, Miss. The Mississippi State basketball team is scheduled to host the Lamar Cardinals Thursday at 7:00 p.m. CT inside the Humphrey Coliseum. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network +. The Bulldogs (5-1) have just separated from the Baha Mar Bahamas Championship this weekend. MSU fell 72-58 to Louisville on Thanksgiving before rebounding with an 82-71 overtime win over Richmond in the third-place game on Saturday. Junior Redshirt forward Tolu Smith scored 22 points and added 11 rebounds, marking his third career 20-10 performance. He has been a pick of all tournaments for his two-game performance. Junior guard Iverson Molinar scored 15 points and distributed seven assists, while junior forward DJ Jeffries and graduate forward Garrison Brooks added 13 and 11 points, respectively. During the year, Molinar led the Bulldogs with 15.8 points, five assists and four rebounds per game. Second-year goaltender Shakeel Moore amassed 12 points per game, while Brooks averaged 10.8 points and 6.7 rebounds per game and Jeffries amassed 10.3 points. MSU’s defense kept their opponents at 58.5 points per game, which is good for the 30th in the country. The Cardinals (1-6) just suffered an 89-57 loss to Texas Tech on Saturday. Lamar beat Wiley College to open the season, but has lost six straight games since then. Senior goalie Davion Buster leads the team with 12.9 points per game. Junior guard Jordyn Adams averages 12.8 points per game, while senior guard CJ Roberts and second-year guard Kasen Harrison added 12.1 and 10 points per game, respectively. Thursday’s meeting will be the first for MSU and Lamar on hardwood.

