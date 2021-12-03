Christie Brinkley is dancing in a tight green mini dress and fans are making cheeky comments!



















December 03, 2021



Andrea Caamano

Christie Brinkley appeared on Nick Cannon’s show and her fans couldn’t help but tease her

Christie brinkley is feeling festive before Christmas and she left that show Thursday night as she attended the Nick Cannon show in a gorgeous green dress. MORE: Christie Brinkley wows fans as she gets into the party spirit with a sensational pantsuit The 67-year-old dazzled fans are a ribbed mini dress with a stand-up collar and long sleeves. She completed the look with a black belt that showcased her tiny waist, blonde hair in loose waves, and her bold lipstick. She also wore a pair of shiny black boots, which put the whole outfit together perfectly. Loading the player … WATCH: Christie Brinkley dances ahead of her appearance on Nick Cannon’s show “Hope you log into @nickcannon tomorrow where it starts to look a lot like Christmas because we killed!” she wrote alongside a photo of herself and Nick, who was wearing a festive red costume. MORE: Christie Brinkley Looks As Young As Ever In A Gorgeous Black Dress In New Video RELATED: Christie Brinkley Shares Incredible Health Update Days After Her Birthday The mother-of-three also shared a brief clip, which showed her doing a little boogie for photographers, and fans couldn’t help but tease her. Christie and Nick looked festive with their gorgeous outfits “Be careful, stay away from this man, you could get pregnant,” one joked, referring to the fact that Nick has seven children from four different women. A second added jokingly: “Protect yourself well !!” While a third remarked, “Don’t stand too close to him, you could get pregnant!” Nick, who was married to Mariah Carey for eight years until their separation in 2016, has welcomed three children this year. Christie dazzled earlier this week at the 2021 Footwear News Acheivement Awards at Casa Cipriani The Masked Singer host welcomed twins Zion and Zillion in June with his current partner, professional DJ Abby De La Rosa, and nine days later welcomed his seventh child, a boy named Zen. Zen’s mother, Alyssa Scott, and Nick met when the model appeared on Nick’s musical game show Wild ‘n Out. He has four other children, ten-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan, with Mariah and four-year-old son Golden and daughter Powerful Queen, born in December 2020, with model Brittany Bell.

