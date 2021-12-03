Kunal Rawals’ festive capsule collection focuses on her signature silhouettes and styles





Kunal Rawal with Ram Charan Hyderabad recently witnessed a special showcase of 12 sets by the menswear designer Kunal rawal in its showroom. The event showcased some of the brand’s classic silhouettes and styles like kurtas, bandhgalas, jackets with tone-on-tone embroidery and heavy 3D geometric hand embroidery in beige, wine and blue tones. The designer has created a unique experience for all his guests present. The parade highlighted the different aspects of building a collection and ultimately culminated in a parade.

We caught up with Kunal on the sidelines of the show to discuss his collection and his love for the city. Tell us about your connection to Hyderabad. I love Hyderabad and can’t believe it took me a long time to get back to town. People here believe in living a king size life and that resonates with me. Work hard, party, love hard I love this energy. Tell us more about this special showcase.

This show aimed to bring the KR experience to Hyderabad, where selected guests got to see what the label is up close. On the catwalk, the models showcased all 12 outfits, each telling a unique story, one of the sets was a glow-in-the-dark outfit in which the embroidery emits light when in a dark room. How do you define the KR style? People must be able to wear KR clothes multiple times. We believe in personalization. There are designers who like to stick with the look of the season but we don’t trust the trends. After Covid it is very important to wear what you love and to be who you are. The more we do customization, the more we have the opportunity to be creative. Going through the whole experience with clients is very immersive and brings out a different side of me. Men who choose what to wear on all occasions and the luxury of optionality are the pillars of the KR label. Our pieces with interesting shapes and shapes can be worn together or individually, which I think is very important. men fashion the industry is booming. Your thoughts.

I’ve been sticking to my guns for being in menswear for 15 years now and people tell me it’s not always lucrative. It used to be a bit restrained in terms of styling but in recent years things have changed. There are so many young designers coming in and there is such a freshness in the wedding wear and formal wear segment. Now is the perfect time for Indian designers, there is so much going on and I think the next big design sensation on the global platform will come from India. Karigari and manual work done by Indian artisans cannot be found in any other country. 5 must-haves in my wardrobe

Black sneakers

Black t-shirt

Backpack for carrying essentials when I’m on the go

Accessories. I’m a metal buff

I love rings

Mask Twitter: @ reshmi190488

