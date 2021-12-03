Italian fashion sector sales expected to grow 20% in 2021 – WWD

MILAN – The Italian fashion sector is recovering faster than expected and this should help the industry out of the pandemic quagmire, unless the rise in global COVID-19 cases and the new Omicron variant impose further news restrictions.

Such was the outlook provided by Cirillo Marcolin, president of the Confindustria Moda industrial association, on Thursday. According to figures presented by the organization, the sector is expected to close 2021 with revenues up 20.6% from 2020 to 90.4 billion euros, a decrease of 7.7% from sales of 2019. In 2020, the industry lost 23 billion euros, or 23.5% of its revenues.

“There is a positive business turnaround in all businesses, but it is still uneven,” Marcolin said on a Zoom conference call. “I expect the recovery to happen faster and before 2023, but that remains to be fully determined,” he said.

In the first eight months of 2021, ended August 31, exports jumped 26.2% from the same period in 2020 to € 42.7 billion. This is still 5.1% below pre-pandemic levels, despite an increase in exports to the majority of international countries in the region in double digits.

For example, 2021 exports to the United States and China soared, up 46.5% and 64.6% from 2020, respectively. After months of market share losses in Hong Kong, the area grew 19.6%, but did not return to the 2019 quota.

“Even though we are witnessing a rebound with growing interest in Made in Italy products in all markets, we must still be careful, as the pandemic is still ravaging Europe,” Marcolin noted.

In the three months ended September 30, according to interview-based estimates, fashion sales rose 18.1% from the same period in 2020, while orders jumped 21.3%.

“Fashion companies face multiple challenges,” Marcolin said. “Although we are leaving the pandemic behind, barring bad news to come, the health emergency has left a mark on the fashion industry,” he said.

Rising raw material and energy costs cause supply chain problems and according to interviews Confindustria Moda conducted with 300 of its associates, 70% of Italian fashion companies deplored the additional costs. and supply issues and 78% of them believe this would impact the recovery.

To that end, Marcolin joined with others of his peers in asserting that size matters more than ever.

“Small and beautiful is no longer sustainable, the right size is crucial to keep moving forward,” he said.

The executive did not necessarily refer to M&A activity – which is proliferating at the top of the fashion supply chain in Italy – but to associations and aggregations aimed at providing companies with sufficient means to better face future challenges and be ready once the funds for the National Recovery and Resilience Plan are released.

“We are not going to offer funds indiscriminately, they will be channeled into projects and initiatives aimed at spearheading the digital and sustainable transformation of the sector,” he explained.

Asked about the association’s relationship with the Italian government led by Prime Minister Mario Draghi, he said Confindustria Moda had framed its recent demands around three main pillars, including digitization, sustainability and education. The latter is at the center of a permanent debate between institutions and representatives of the industry, who believe that the Italian education system does not do enough to prepare the artisans of tomorrow, thus endangering Made in Italy.

These demands were in line with remarks made this week by the Camera della Moda, which called on the Italian government to allocate funds and support measures to train employees and reduce the tax burden on the country’s fashion companies which are squeezing. commit to supporting their workers through social initiatives. .