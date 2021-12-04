It’s Fiona, who’s flanked by goonish fashion victims much like you in Coppers

I love the play cycles of Shakespeare’s story. I especially like the one that goes: Richard II, The Princess Switch I, The Princess Switch II and The Princess Switch III. Alright, I’m lying. The Princess Switch movies are actually part of the MCU, the Monarchical Christmas Universe, a messy celebration of Yuletide’s state and aristocratic greatness that can be found every winter on Netflix.

It includes the aforementioned Princess Switch movies, the Christmas Prince franchise, and most recently A Castle for Christmas, starring Brooke Shields (Brushs’ sister) and showcasing character cameos from the Princess Switch movies. For a nation founded on the basis of the expulsion of a monarch, Americans like the idea of ​​being ruled by a monarch.

Nothing really bad happens in the MCU, unless of course we count the historical crimes that led to the wealth of the royal protagonists, and we don’t, because what are we Communists? No, in the MCU there is no politics, and the slight dangers and sweet wickedness are overcome by the romance and spirit of Christmas.

The much-vaunted Netflix algorithm has broken my mind as I now watch everything it suggests. So clone Vanessa Hudgens? I wouldn’t let it pass

Let’s discuss the geography of the MCU. In the first Princess Switch, Vanessa Hudgens plays a baker from Chicago who travels to the state of Belgravia and is mistaken for her identical double, a princess from the nearby town of Montenaro. The Christmas Prince movies are set in another state called Aldovia. The inhabitants of Montenaro are in rivalry with the inhabitants of Penglia (see: Princess Switch: Switched Again). Meanwhile, A Castle for Christmas takes place at another makeup venue called Scotland, which they’ve gone so far as to create a full accent.

Aldovia, Montenaro, Belgravia and Penglia, I learned from a map displayed in a previous movie, are all somewhere in the Balkans. All the citizens of these countries have English accents and work primarily in Christmas themed industries, candy cane production, ice rink maintenance, Santa Claus impersonation, toy pruning. wood of the kind that no child wants, choral singing, alcoholism. Basically, these are all good models for a post-Brexit economy. Boris Johnson will soon announce asymmetric trade deals with them.

The Princess Switch movies, in particular, assume that there is a lot of Vanessa Hudgense out there and that’s a good thing. Look, maybe there’s actually more than one Hudgens. The much-vaunted Netflix algorithm has broken my mind as I now watch everything it suggests. So, clone Hudgenses? I wouldn’t let it pass.

The cast is filled with non-Hudgens playing various confused minions and puzzled love interests. Their main job is to do double takes and look confused, which I find very relevant. As a 46 year old male I spend a lot of time doing double takes and looking baffled. So I might as well do it because there is a surplus of Hudgens and these Hudgens have been traded. Historically, the existence of exact doubles was considered strange and the domain of horror stories. Here, the characters roll with it and don’t probe too much. A lesson for all of us.

In Princess Switch II: 2 Many Hudgenses, three separate Hudgens have been created. There’s Margaret, the hereditary queen of Montenaro, a primitive Hudgens who doesn’t know any of your pop music and dresses like Jackie O. There’s Stacy, who’s American and therefore normal. She fully understands that she is now married to the King of Belgravia because she is American and therefore believes that all good things that happen to her are only manifest fate. And then, finally, there’s Fiona, a platinum blonde Hudgens influencer / socialite / criminal who walks around surrounded by vile fashion victims, much like you in Coppers.

As usual with liberal Hollyweird, the creators of the MCU have done their best to keep religion out of their Christmas movies. Chris isn’t even mentioned once. Having said that, the concept of three people in a Hudgens seems quite biblical. And in the new Princess Switch movie, The Princess Switch III: Hudgenses on Patrol! Queen Margaret greets a delegation from the Vatican who have brought a relic she wishes to display on the royal Christmas tree. That’s the sort of thing the Vatican does when it doesn’t cover up crimes, apparently.

My only remark is: there could be more Hudgens. Are we sure that three is enough? Hopefully someday this franchise will only feature Hudgenses

The Relic is a big thing bristling with glitter, much like a Baroque star or a glamorous new variant of Covid. It was, we are told, once the property of Santa Claus. The cardinal calls Santa St Nicholas, but we know what he’s doing. He renamed Catholicism as the fun religion in which God is called Daddy G and Jesus is called Chuckles.

Margaret welcomes the cardinal to her palace dotted with Christmas trees. Each room we see has more Christmas trees than the last. Margaret is essentially a Christmas tree collector, with each room lined with dead tree corpses. Between that and the Christmas lights that can be seen from space, it is clear that the Montenarian royal family hates the environment very much. It is soon revealed that if Margaret loses the relic, she will be excommunicated. (The Christmas kingdoms of the Balkans are all Catholic, apparently.)

Of course, an infamous jewelry thief steals it, and Margaret and Stacy must investigate with the help of Fiona, who is now doing community service at a convent for her crimes in a previous episode. I don’t remember what those crimes were, but maybe it was murder.

Because Margaret is Queen, she can subvert the justice system as far as it concerns her loved ones. Amnesty International would orchestrate a letter-writing campaign if the Montenerian monarchy read anything other than Christmas cards. Fiona uses her connections to the crime world to determine the whereabouts of Santa’s beloved ball.

Soon after, the Hudgens and their various relatives are involved in a delightful Christmas Heist, much like that cuddly Christmas thief of old, Hans Gruber. However, their burglary did not involve male machine gunners in waistcoats. It involves changing identities for nonsensical reasons, participating in a tango competition, walking through a room filled with laser-triggered alarms, and falling in love with dashing super-spies. I have no problem with any of this.

My only remark is: there could be more Hudgens. Are we sure three is enough? Hopefully someday this franchise will only feature Hudgenses and look like those Minions movies, but with Hudgenses. Hudgens as far as the eye can see. Hudgens at the bottom.