BTS inspires its ARMY to show off fan-made clothes

Lailani Manimbo draws a lot of inspiration from BTS in her life, even when it comes to her fashion sense. Several times throughout the year, Torrance’s 32-year-old RN neurosurgery nurse regularly hosts a cutting sleeve event (with COVID-19 precautions in place), called Boba with love, named after the popular BTS song Boy With Luv. In K-pop culture, cup pocket events are typically held at a boba tea house.

With a drink purchase, you receive a commemorative cup pouch and other goodies, all the while socializing with other fans and store vendors, and showing off your BTS style. Last Manimbos event held at Almond Haus Cafe in Garden Grove celebrated the anniversary of the single Permission to Dance before the sold-out groups, a four-night race at SoFi Stadium that ended Thursday night. Tonight, the group wraps up their time in LA with a performance on the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball tour next door at the Forum.

Lailani Manimbo is hosting a cup-sleeve event at TocoToco Tea House in Garden Grove this past December. (Courtesy of Lailani Manimbo)

Whether it’s creating their own unofficial high-end product or just dressing like them, BTS fans around the world have converged on LA to showcase their style. Manimbo says being part of the BTS ARMY did it more confident to express her feminine and preppy aesthetic. I just saw [BTS] dressing comfortably but staying stylish has always been something that I have admired, she said. I think when you start to like yourself more … you become more comfortable wearing styles that make you feel better.

As the world’s mega-stars continue to dominate LA, the creative types showed up at every gig with outfits referencing the band in some way, ranging from cute BT21 and Small tan the characters, official merchandise, DIY outfits, sleek costumes and colorful pastels that the band members are known to wear, whether in their latest music videos or in their rest mode at the airport.

Their growing influence caught the attention of fashion visionary Virgil Abloh, creative director of Louis Vuitton, who named them as Brand ambassadors for the French luxury brand before his death last month from cancer.

Manimbo and other BTS event planners select designers to showcase high-end fashion pieces designed by BTS fans. These goods are coveted by those who still line up to buy official merchandise, but also desire clothing and accessories beyond the standard fare. Many articles celebrate BTS with cool, hard-to-scale clothing that references Namjooning (the art of chilling out like BTS member RM) in stylish fonts and on-trend prints.

However, speaking on condition of anonymity, the makers of the unofficial product told The Times that BTS’s parent company HYBE has started cracking down on traders for potential copyright violations via the third-party react. .org. It would be a bit sad to see these independent stores affected, Manimbo says, noting that wearing products that are homemade or made by small designers makes fans more excited to buy official items and attend concerts. .

Fans of BTS’s mother and daughter are dressed taking inspiration from the group’s Dynamite video. (Christine Terrisse)

I think one of the big issues too is that I feel like HYBE isn’t really for plus size and I think that’s a big thing too, Manimbo said. I bought a fan-made plus size shirt for my friend and she was so happy to represent BTS because she ultimately felt included.

In the past, BTS themselves were no strangers to wearing off-label brands, even with a hint of understated humor.

In a recently released meme featuring Honey-voiced member Jimin, the band member is pictured wearing a sweater with the Chanel font in a first photo circa 2013. But instead of Chanel, the logo on her counterfeit threads Channel says and instead the iconic nested Cs logo is made up of two circles. The adjacent photo is of today’s Jimin: a global icon made entirely with a chiseled jawbone in the authentic take on the premium brand. The caption says: If you don’t like me in my chain … then you don’t deserve me on my Chanel.

BTS inspired handbag and scarf by Huey x Solange (Courtesy of Huey x Solange)

While trade and crafts have long been part of the K-pop tradition, high-end items in small batches like those made by Huey x Solange, the design team behind SoCal Kyotypop help extend the reach of the bands.

Kyootypop makes BTS-inspired scarves, pins, and mask chains, providing options for people looking for a more mature, understated look. Especially since, as late night host James Corden discovered the hard way, BTS fans are of various ages and might want a professional looking swag to portray in the office.

For us his deep BTS lyrics, dedication to their craft and love for their music inspires us, Kyootypop says via email. Our designs are subtle, they continue, so ARMY can easily incorporate it into their style and wherever they go.

Ahead of the SoFi shows, designers Melody Kim, Kristine Le and Jennifer Kim Van Nguyen of the Montebello-based fashion company Daebop say they wanted to create the perfect concert and festival bag. Their tote is designed for stadium compliance and features inserts for you to show off your photo card or pin collections. For BTS ARMY, Daebop created an I Purple You strap, as the phrase and the color purple mean something to the fandom.

We created Daebop because all fans come in different shapes and sizes and have unique styles. We wanted to create a bag that could be inclusive for all ARMYs, Le said. We made a blank canvas, the clear bag is actually not just for BTS but for all types of K-pop fans. … We wanted to make a bag for any type of gig so you don’t have to spend so much money.

For others, just discovering the band’s style brought a dose of adrenaline to their closets during the pandemic. New fans like Toshiko Kadir have fun hunting down the real labels worn by their icons. The 57-year-old real estate agent from Singapore flew to LA shows and says BTS Twitter and Instagram fashion accounts under the handle @ Bangtan_Style07 helped her find designer pieces worn by the band. She recently reunited with straw hat member Ruslan Baginskiy V sports in the Butter video and the sheer Casablanca top worn by Jungkook at PTD Online and SoFi concerts.

I’m not a totally fashionable person, says Toshiko. But, since BTS, I have raised my fashion … During the pandemic, I started to [dress up] for myself and I would characterize the room with make-up. I went to buy a Louis Vuitton handbag, she said. And I was curious what items the BTS members wore. Now only the men’s sales section will call me. A member of BTS ARMY Over 40 Facebook Club page, Toshiko enjoyed the injection of joy BTS gave her during the lockdown so much that she then started a project with the group to send thank you notes to the group’s professional stylists.

BTS ARMY Karan and Preet Bhogal from Diamond Bar and Ryan Chang from San Jose outside SoFi Stadium. (Christine Terrisse)

On the other end of the age and gender spectrum, as I attended their first night of their residency, I spotted a trendy young threesome outside the stadium. I could see the influence of BTS right away, especially the one whose sleek beige coat and LV belt instantly reminded me of the off-duty Vs limb style.

Brothers Karan Bhogal and Preet Bhogal, 20 and 21, both of Diamond Bar, as well as their best friend Ryan Chang, 20, of San Jose, have confirmed this. I’m influenced by V and Jungkook to look cleaner, Karan said. In a way it’s me too. Preet added, I really think they help us be more comfortable in how we look and style in a way that we can feel more confident. A key concept for BTS is diversity, and to love yourself I think the Love Yourself theme and message transcends.