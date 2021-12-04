Sarah Jessica Parker loaned iconic ‘Sex and the City’ fashion pieces to ‘and just like that’





The “Sex and the City” reboot “And Just Like That …” will premiere on HBO Max on December 9.

Some of Carrie Bradshaw’s iconic fashion items will reappear during the reboot, including her blue Manolo Blahnik heels.

Costume designer Molly Rogers told Insider the pieces came from Sarah Jessica Parker’s personal archives. Loading Something is loading. < attributetype="xml" attributename="transform" type="rotate" from="0 25 25" to="360 25 25" dur="0.6s" repeatcount="indefinite"/> When you’ve played such an iconic fashionable role as Carrie Bradshaw, it makes sense that you want to take home a few stylish keepsakes from the ensemble or the entire closet. In November, Sarah Jessica Parker told Vogue that she “kept every thing lonely” from her time on “Sex and the City”. Speaking to Insider, the costume designers for the series ‘upcoming reboot, “And Just Like That …”, revealed that she loaned them items from the new series’ archives. “When we researched in the past for an iconic piece that was in Sarah Jessica’s archives, we wanted to place it somewhere where it would shock and surprise in a good way or have some relevance,” Molly roger Insider said.



Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon are seen on the set of “And Just Like That …”

James Devaney / GC Images / Getty Images





“We didn’t want to throw them away or abuse these items because they are beloved,” Rogers continued. “There isn’t really a show like this, which has these iconic pieces where people say, ‘Ooh, Judith Leiber’s cupcake purse. “… Viewers almost have a relationship with them.” Co-costume designer Danny santiago agreed, saying the iconic items are like “characters” and that he and Rogers have worked tirelessly to give them all of the “moments” fans would love to see. “A big time for one of them,” Rogers teased. In her interview with Vogue, Parker revealed that she kept many items from the original series, from the iconic Manolo Blahnik blue heels that Mr. Big offered to Carrie in the first movie to the dazzling panties her character wore during the show. in an unhappy fashion. spectacle.



Parker, pictured left with Mario Cantone, wears the famous blue Manolo Blahnik heels in “And Just Like That …” Right, she wore the shoes in a scene with Chris Noth in “Sex and the City”.

Gotham / GC Images / Getty Images; New cinema / HBO line





Rogers, who worked on the “Sex and the City” series and both films, and Santiago, who joined the films, also spoke of the excitement of seeing these items years after the original series ended. and film adaptations, claiming the pieces were all still in “pristine condition” after being kept for over a decade in Parker’s archives. “You would open a box and say, ‘Oh my God, I haven’t seen them since I bought them from Century 21 in 1999,'” Rogers said. “They’re the same.”



Sarah Jessica Parker also kept a purple sequined Fendi wand from the original series.

Gotham / GC Images / Getty Images





The highly anticipated “Sex and the City” reboot will premiere on

HBO Max



December 9. The 10-episode series is described as a “second chapter” of the beloved show, which aired in 1998 and ran for six seasons. The cast also appeared in two feature films. “And just like that …” follows lead characters Carrie Bradshaw, Charlotte York-Goldenblatt and Miranda Hobbes “as they navigate the complicated reality of life and friendship in their thirties to the even more complicated reality. of life and friendship in your fifties “, according to an August press release.

