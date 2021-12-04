Fashion
Chrissy Teigen sparkles in a sequined black dress and barely there heels for Ellen
Chrissy Teigen was all smiles in a sparkling outfit.
The model and tv personality shared her look yesterday on her Instagram outside of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. She posed on a chair while wearing a black sequined mini dress. The long-sleeved dress featured a slit on the left leg and light shoulder pads. Teigen added dazzling crystal earrings from Cristahlea.
More news on shoes
For the shoes, Teigen wore sheer and black pumps. Her heels featured a chunky black ankle strap as well as a pointed profile with sheer PVC material on the toes. The edgy style is also designed with a pointy black toe and heel which added a bit of contrast and matched perfectly with her black dress.
The 35-year-old is no stranger to the nude sandal trend. The cookbook author posted several photos wearing PVC pumps. Last month, she posed for a photo wearing a pair of see-through heels that showcased a classic open-toed silhouette, showcasing her bare toes. Teigens isn’t the only celebrity adopting the style. pvc heels are a celebrity staple, with stars including Kendall Jenner, Megan Fox and Kacey Musgraves trying on the fabulous shoe trend.
Teigen is known for her versatile looks, from shopping for groceries in athletic sneakers to hitting the red carpet in a sequin dress. The star likes to play with different shapes of shoes. She has been seen matching long dresses and skirts with sandal heels or pumps and cycling shorts with baggy thigh high boots.
See more Chrissy Teigens style through the years.
Try out your own sheer heels in these chic pairs.
Courtesy of Nordstrom
Buy now: Schutz Cendi Sheer Pointed Toe Pump, $ 106
Courtesy of Macy’s
Buy now: Jessica Simpson Women’s 2-Piece Pirrie Lucite Vinyl Pumps, $ 62
Courtesy of DSW
Buy now: Mix Daphin Pump # 6, $ 50
Launch gallery: Chrissy Teigen’s Best Street Style Moments Over the Years
The best of footwear
