Beauty and fashion sites that popped up on Black Friday and Cyber Monday – WWD
As experts continue to dissect sales data after Thanksgiving, notable information is starting to emerge. The latest is from analytics firm Similarweb, which released its list of popular beauty and clothing sites based on online traffic growth during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
According to the AI-powered market intelligence platform, which tracks web and mobile app visits, it analyzed the top 100 beauty sites to find out which showed the biggest increase during that time period. , compared to their introduction in November.
SkinStore rose to the top of the charts on Black Friday, the company said, with 895% growth far outpacing the rest of the beauty list. The pull may be due to scheduled promotions, such as a 30% discount on SkinStore which fell to 25% on Monday.
Estée Lauder took second place with growth of 590%, followed by Glossier (506%), Kiehl’s (472%), Clinique (389%), Dossier (365%), MAC (345%), IT Cosmetics (321 %), Lancome United States (308%) and Olaplex (284%).
On Cyber Monday, the script shifted somewhat, with SkinStore ranked at number 4, growing 342 percent, and IT Cosmetics in first place, jumping 587 percent. A number of historic brands, such as Estee Lauder, Clinique and MAC, have completely disappeared from the list, although Kiehl’s (459%) and Lancome USA (253%) have remained. They’ve nestled alongside bolder dishes, trendy newcomers, and multi-brand e-commerce sites, including Beverly Hills MD (357%), Inkbox (302%), Tarte (287%), Dossier (261%) ), Esalon (232%) and Glossier (222 percent).
The distinctions between fashion sites weren’t that blatant. Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch’s teen supplier, won the clothing award on Black Friday with 401% growth, followed by Rack Room Shoes (358%), Lululemon (348%), American Eagle (332%) ), Ralph Lauren (324%), H&M (319%). ), Asos (316%), Abercrombie & Fitch (303%), Express (301%) and Journeys (282%).
Cyber Monday put Reebok, which did not place at all on Friday, in the lead with growth of 224%, ahead of American Eagle’s 214%. Rack Room Shoes maintained its popularity, ranking third at 188 percent, followed by Under Armor (187 percent), Madewell (181 percent), Ralph Lauren (174 percent), J. Crew (173 percent) percent), Adidas (171 percent), Express (162%) and Urban Outfitters (159%).
Based on which brands appeared and when, it appears younger consumers focused more on clothing on Friday and scoured the web for beauty on Monday.
Either way, their muscle purchase this year isn’t all that surprising. Usage increased in “buy now, pay later” services, which have become popular with Gen Z. Adobe reported that BNPL has boosted revenue year over year to 21% of revenue. business on Cyber Monday. Business has soared at installment payment companies, with Klarna following Black Friday / Cyber Monday sales growth of 129% and Afterpay noting a 34% increase in orders from 2020, both online and online. store.
While buying behaviors may change, some things stay the same. Like bargain hunting.
Similarweb has seen clothing shoppers, in particular, search for deals on multiple sites, and it has noted a high level of cross-buying among e-commerce behemoths. Of all the consumers who searched for clothing on Amazon, he said, more than a third (37%) also viewed Target on Black Friday. Even more, at 42 percent, visited Walmart.
As for the graphics, this one can perfectly explain the competitive intensity between the retail giants.
Of course, there are caveats to read too much in the 2021 holiday metrics. This year was unlike any other, including last year. Supply chain constraints, manpower issues, and other pressures – which crucially include the ongoing pandemic and new variants – have pushed retailers to offer more modest offerings instead of explode door-to-door promotions.
Additionally, with the vaccines and boosters available now, people have generated more foot traffic in physical stores than last year, although this is still not at pre-pandemic levels. All of this has an impact on the numbers related to e-commerce.
It should be noted that Similarweb data does not reflect actual sales or revenue, only web traffic growth. But knowing where the momentum is online can say a lot about consumer interest and how it evolves, shedding light on valuable, but too elusive, factors like intention. It at least provides some clarity in this uncertain and ever-changing business landscape.
