A passion for fashion turns into business – The Famuan





Two years after running his first business, Andrew Chiwara can say he is a successful entrepreneur. Chiwara is a fourth-year farmer at Florida AL&M of Deerfield Beach who in February founded Cozartts Collection, a streetwear clothing brand. While he’s always had a passion for fashion, Chiwara hasn’t always sold streetwear. Before launching, Chiwara noticed the number of college girls on campus and launched the Cozartts collection by selling eyelash bands and wigs. I decided to start selling stuff last summer and stayed there, Chiwara said. After being on campus, I realized that there are so many more girls than boys and a lot is sold to women. Fast forward six months, and Chiwara decided to stop selling eyelashes and wigs and start selling clothes for men and women. The change came when Chiwara realized how much more profit he could make if he looked after everyone on campus. For years, those who know Chiwara have encouraged her to get into fashion. The first item of clothing released was a black hoodie with the words Allure De Jour Cozartt on it. Now Chiwara frequently releases new clothes. Cozartts Collection is well known on campus and is steadily growing in popularity. Recently, Chiwara attended the FAMU back-to-school, selling clothes during the market on Monday. Like other pop-up shops in which Chiwara participated, the Monday market was a success. Although Chiwara does not plan to sell clothes in a storefront, he intends to continue being a part of events where he can market his brand and continue to sell merchandise online after graduation. Balancing school and business isn’t always easy, but Chiwara has friends who help lighten the load along the way. Friend Genesis Lyles says it’s a pleasure to help Cozartts Collection grow. I help take photos in some street wear by modeling for future releases and taking photos of Drews as well when I ask, Lyles said. I’m just here to support him no matter what as I see how much work is put into this brand and how passionate he is with what he does. Passion is what keeps Chiwara moving forward. His entourage is influenced by his daily passion. Customer Emani Johnson says the love poured into the clothes is noticeable. I can definitely say that Drew built his business from the ground up, Johnson said. Cozartts Collection is definitely a top brand at FAMU and has the best shipping I have ever had in Tallahassee.

