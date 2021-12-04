Fashion
Gender-specific dress code in academies to be replaced by a non-sexist plan |
Current Academy Dress Code Rules
DRESS CODE FOR STUDENTS
Tops: Collared shirts are mandatory at all times for women. A collared shirt should be worn under all sweaters, sweatshirts or blazers. Shirts should be buttoned up to the second button and have a modest neckline. Shirts should be of a proper fit, covering the lower back and all shoulders. Shirts must be made to be tucked in. No turtlenecks.
Bottom: Skirts should be worn at the waist and have an appropriate fit and length (to the knee). Long dress pants are also allowed. Solid in color, ankle length leggings are appropriate if worn under a dress or skirt. Appropriate length dresses or jumpers (knee length) are acceptable.
Footwear: Dress sandals, sneakers, casual dress shoes, semi-formal shoes, and footwear designed for inclement weather are acceptable.
Outerwear: Sweaters, vests and vests of the appropriate fit and length are permitted, as are sweatshirts without a hood. No logo other than the SJA logo is allowed.
Hair: must be of natural color and must be worn in a neat and proper manner.
Jewelry: earrings without spacers, nose rings must be a transparent nail without exception
DRESS CODE FOR MALE STUDENTS
Tops: Oxford shirts with collars and sleeves are acceptable and should be worn tucked in. Ties are required and must be dress ties (including bow ties). They must be properly attached, pulled up and visible. Ties should not have distracting colors or patterns.
Bottom: Dress pants and pants that are worn at the waist with a belt (other than jeans or jeans style) are allowed.
Footwear: Dress sandals, sneakers, casual dress shoes, semi-formal shoes, and footwear designed for inclement weather are acceptable.
Outerwear: Sweaters, vests and vests of the appropriate fit and length are permitted, as are sweatshirts without a hood. No logo other than the SJA logo is allowed.
Hair: should be natural in color and cut so that it is above the collar, ears and eyes. Men should be clean-shaven with sideburns no longer than the bottom of the ear.
New changes to dress rules at the Academy
Students should appear tidy and maintain dress in accordance with the traditional code: no t-shirts, jeans, leggings, cargo pants, shorts, or sweatpants. Clothing must be clean, not torn or torn, non-transparent and free of any word or logo, except AJS.
Tops: dress shirts (with or without tie or collar), SJA polo shirts, turtlenecks or sweaters.
Bottom: dress pants, skirts or dresses.
Hair: Hair length would not be limited by gender, it is expected to be crisp, clean and out of the eyes. The same rules for hair color apply.
