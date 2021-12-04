Baseball caps are back thanks to Succession, but the logos are out | Fashion





What treasures could the 1% pull out of their stocking stuffers on December 25? This year there will likely be a cashmere baseball cap in the mix. The standout accessory for its lack of a logo is fast becoming a sought-after gift for the super-rich, with menswear retailers including Mr Porter and Matchesfashion.com counting hats among their bestsellers this winter. . The rise in popularity can be attributed directly to the HBO drama Succession. Fashion platform Lyst reports a 45% increase in sales and research related to baseball caps since October, as the award-winning show’s third season hit our screens. Among the most popular styles are unbranded styles designed by Italian labels such as Brunello Cucinelli and Loro Piana. The Roy family members might just be the most prominent fans. Without a doubt, they are its richest; and the unmarked caps they wear in gray, black or blue are available for purchase for prices up to an eye watering 2,400 enjoyed plenty of airtime during the final chapter of infighting within this billionaire family. Indeed, in Succession, it looks like you can’t get off a private jet without a sublimely expensive baseball cap anchored to your rich but deeply troubled little head. Compassion and family values ​​are null and void in Roy Land, as are the logos. In stylistic terms, wealth is implied but never declared. It is the hallmark of costume designer Michelle Matland that the clothes in the series are as deeply iconic as they are utterly mundane. Fans of the series will know the baseball cap like a regular on the cast. The hat played a starring role in Logan’s opening scenes and stole the show in the season two finale when the Roy family took to a super yacht to reveal how much they hated one. another. In the third season, with the deserter Kendall on a disastrous quest to find cultural relevance, the baseball cap enjoys even more screen time. Logan Roy, right, with his son Kendall in Estate. Photography: HBO Kendall’s signature look, a pointy suit, sneakers and a solid black baseball cap is the stylistic embodiment of her character, who is both arrogant and heartbroken, shy and dangerously narcissistic. For his father, Logan, who wears his in times of crisis, the cap acts as a shield. It also serves to assimilate it to the true billionaires of this world for whom the baseball cap has become a style calling card. With and without a logo, the baseball cap has had a complicated relationship with American culture. Once a symbol of sport and the popular classes who loved to watch it, the hat has become a must-have for everyone from directors shading themselves from the sun to celebrities shading off the paparazzi. A cashmere baseball cap from Loro Piana. Photography: loropiana.com In less photogenic terms, he also played a pivotal role in Donald Trump’s campaign to attract ordinary Americans with baseball caps among the best-selling items of Maga merchandise. However, as a famous fashion item, the baseball cap overcame such hurdles. It has even become a luxury item, with fashion houses like Celine and Balenciaga among those putting caps on the catwalks. While unbranded styles are clearly popular with super-rich Loro Pianas, the cashmere number 325 is one of the favorite logos that has yet to have its day. It’s the flared logo hats from Balenciaga and Gucci that remain the holy grail of fashion fans.

