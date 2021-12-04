Heidi Klum poses in comic book dress and red thigh-high boots – footwear news





All products and services presented are independently selected by the editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain verifiable data for accounting purposes. Heidi Klum made the case for cartoons as a high fashion motif in her latest Instagram post. The TV host posed for the camera today in a very vibrant ensemble. She wore an asymmetrical strappy mini dress with a draped detail to one side. The dress featured a colorful cartoon pattern filled with purple, blue, yellow, and peach hues. For the shoes, she made a pair of sock boots. The red of her elegant shoes made the color of her dress stand out. The thigh-hugging shoes featured suede material as well as a pointed toe. The judge “America’s Got Talent” is a pro bosses. Last week, she was spotted in Los Angeles wearing a striking leopard-print coat that she layered over a smaller leopard-print blouse, matching pumps and high-waisted plaid pants. Its contrasting look with the patterns was amplified by an olive green camo Birkin bag.

Heidi Klum is released in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: RB / Bauergriffin.com/MEGA Related Its recent line of footwear includes stylish boots and flip flops from brands such as Dr. Martens, Dries Van Noten and The Row. When she hit the red carpet and the events circuit, she was also seen in daring pumps and mules from The Attico, Femme LA, and Dolce and Gabbana. Klum is one of the biggest stars in the fashion industry. She is a model and has led advertising campaigns for brands like Jordache and Liz Claiborne. She was also co-host of the beloved fashion design competition show “Project Runway” from 2004 to 2017, alongside Tim Gunn. The model once again teamed up with Gunn to create Amazon Prime Video’s “Making The Cut” fashion design competition. Spice up your vacation outfits this season with a pair of over the knee boots.

Khatie Taylor ankle boots, $ 1,180

Lunia thigh high boots, $ 138.99

Azalea Wang Surg high platform ankle boots, $ 109.90

