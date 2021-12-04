Fashion
RealReal achieved record results for Black Friday and Cyber Monday
RealReal revealed this week that it has performed well between the two annual shopping days. monthly activity report which he published on Thursday. The San Francisco-based luxury goods resale actor said his Gross Value of Goods (GMV) for November (meaning the value of goods sold) was around $ 146 million. , an increase of 51% and 46% compared to the same periods in 2020 and 2019, respectively. The company says its strong GMV growth for the month is due in part to sales between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, with 49% year-over-year GMV growth in the four-day period.
It should be noted, according to the Nasdaq-listed company, that this year Black Friday was its biggest GMV day ever traded, a nod, it seems, to the sentiments of analysts that the occupiers of the secondary market are likely to benefit quite significantly from a large supply. global shortage and shipping issues, and the corresponding price increases (coupled with lasting price increases from the luxury sector), which have left consumers with fewer options when it comes to new products and higher price tags.
(It will be interesting to know if the increase in resale consumption that potential for the holiday season due to the need in light of larger inventory limitations and declining sales on new offerings will continue once that the quagmire of the global supply chain will have ended; it is not hard to imagine a more widespread acceptance among consumers of resale as a category in the same way that the pandemic prompted many former physical buyers to become increasingly comfortable and addicted to e-commerce during COVID shutdowns, and to continue to engage in what buying behaviors after the lockdowns are lifted.)
Not only did The RealReal’s GMV increase month over month, but the average order value for November also increased to around $ 514, an increase of 17% and 10% from the same periods in 2020 and 2019, respectively. with women’s watches and handbags among the fastest growing categories of the month.
Overall, The RealReal revealed in its Q3 earnings call last month that its business is back to normal, before COVID, and in fact, everything is either better than where we were before COVID or back. to normal. Among the categories that rebounded was clothing, which slowed down considerably during the pandemic, with founder and CEO Julie Wainwright saying the company still sells a huge mix of high-value handbags and fine jewelry, including the demand has largely persisted over the past two years.
Commenting on the holiday season this year, Wainwright said the company has a really strong supply from our consignee base, which we didn’t have before. Meanwhile, in response to an analyst survey, RealReal chairman Rati Levesque said there was nothing to report regarding the growing transactions with the company’s suppliers (it i.e. transactions with brands and / or retailers as part of its B2B sales program, TFL made its first report in 2018) to obtain additional product for the holidays. Levesque noted that the selling side of things is a high value driver for us, namely, through fine jewelry, watches, [and] handbags, and said the company expects to continue to see this trend for the holidays.
The RealReal’s successful sales during Black Friday, Cyber Monday weekend are noteworthy, as online sales during the annual shopping weekend have been a bit short this year. According to data from Adobe Analytics, with Friday e-commerce sales down 1.1% from same day in 2020, and Cyber Monday sales down 1.4% from last year, the first-ever drop seen by Adobe since it began tracking e-commerce spend on major shopping days in 2012. (It should be noted that in-store sales have not suffered on the Black Friday and, in fact, sales in physical stores were up almost 43%, per Mastercard SpendingPulse.)
Also on the rise this year? Amazon, which said it generated record sales between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, without disclosing the actual numbers.
Sources
2/ https://www.thefashionlaw.com/the-realreal-saw-record-results-for-black-friday-cyber-monday/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]