RealReal achieved record results for Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday

RealReal revealed this week that it has performed well between the two annual shopping days. monthly activity report which he published on Thursday. The San Francisco-based luxury goods resale actor said his Gross Value of Goods (GMV) for November (meaning the value of goods sold) was around $ 146 million. , an increase of 51% and 46% compared to the same periods in 2020 and 2019, respectively. The company says its strong GMV growth for the month is due in part to sales between Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday, with 49% year-over-year GMV growth in the four-day period.

It should be noted, according to the Nasdaq-listed company, that this year Black Friday was its biggest GMV day ever traded, a nod, it seems, to the sentiments of analysts that the occupiers of the secondary market are likely to benefit quite significantly from a large supply. global shortage and shipping issues, and the corresponding price increases (coupled with lasting price increases from the luxury sector), which have left consumers with fewer options when it comes to new products and higher price tags.

(It will be interesting to know if the increase in resale consumption that potential for the holiday season due to the need in light of larger inventory limitations and declining sales on new offerings will continue once that the quagmire of the global supply chain will have ended; it is not hard to imagine a more widespread acceptance among consumers of resale as a category in the same way that the pandemic prompted many former physical buyers to become increasingly comfortable and addicted to e-commerce during COVID shutdowns, and to continue to engage in what buying behaviors after the lockdowns are lifted.)

Not only did The RealReal’s GMV increase month over month, but the average order value for November also increased to around $ 514, an increase of 17% and 10% from the same periods in 2020 and 2019, respectively. with women’s watches and handbags among the fastest growing categories of the month.

Overall, The RealReal revealed in its Q3 earnings call last month that its business is back to normal, before COVID, and in fact, everything is either better than where we were before COVID or back. to normal. Among the categories that rebounded was clothing, which slowed down considerably during the pandemic, with founder and CEO Julie Wainwright saying the company still sells a huge mix of high-value handbags and fine jewelry, including the demand has largely persisted over the past two years.

Commenting on the holiday season this year, Wainwright said the company has a really strong supply from our consignee base, which we didn’t have before. Meanwhile, in response to an analyst survey, RealReal chairman Rati Levesque said there was nothing to report regarding the growing transactions with the company’s suppliers (it i.e. transactions with brands and / or retailers as part of its B2B sales program, TFL made its first report in 2018) to obtain additional product for the holidays. Levesque noted that the selling side of things is a high value driver for us, namely, through fine jewelry, watches, [and] handbags, and said the company expects to continue to see this trend for the holidays.

The RealReal’s successful sales during Black Friday, Cyber ​​Monday weekend are noteworthy, as online sales during the annual shopping weekend have been a bit short this year. According to data from Adobe Analytics, with Friday e-commerce sales down 1.1% from same day in 2020, and Cyber ​​Monday sales down 1.4% from last year, the first-ever drop seen by Adobe since it began tracking e-commerce spend on major shopping days in 2012. (It should be noted that in-store sales have not suffered on the Black Friday and, in fact, sales in physical stores were up almost 43%, per Mastercard SpendingPulse.)

Also on the rise this year? Amazon, which said it generated record sales between Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday, without disclosing the actual numbers.