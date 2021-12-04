Fashion
Kate Beckinsale brings futuristic flair to little black dress with sheer panels and platform sandals
Kate Beckinsale brought a futuristic touch to the little black dress in her latest Instagram post.
The actress and model posed on Friday in a geometric cutout dress. The dress featured a corset-style top with a leather trim and belt as well as translucent mesh details that ran through the bodice. The bottom of the dress featured a short pleated skirt with layers. The dress also featured a long sheer skirt that came down to the back of her legs with an opaque trim and a sheer center.
She kept it simple with her accessories and sported a pair of dangling earrings with a black pearl at the bottom.
On the feet, the 48-year-old wore a pair of towering platform sandals. The chunky-soled black shoes had straps that crossed her toe bed and midfoot as well as a high stiletto heel.
Platform sandals have become a popular celebrity footwear style this season for their increased height and support. Fashion moguls including Ariana Grande, Sofia Richie and Dua Lipa have been spotted sporting the figure of high-end brands such as Stuart weitzman and Saint-Laurent.
When it comes to shoes, the Underworld actress usually favors her black ankle-length and knee-length boots. However, she also wears Naked Wolfe platform sneakers and Saint Laurent sandals when not on duty. For formal occasions, Beckinsale Slip into point-toe pumps and sandals from Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman. She is also a strong force in the fashion world, regularly appearing at the top for brands like Moschino, Dior and Giambattista Valli, among others.
Elevate your look with a pair of platform sandals.
Courtesy of Nordstrom
Buy now: Chinese Laundry Daydreamer Platform Sandal, $ 80
Steve madden
Steve Madden Lola Sandals, $ 140.
Buy now: Schutz Keefa suede platform sandals, $ 138
