Fashion revolutionary Virgil Abloh dies at 41 – The Oberlin Review





Artist, designer and DJ Virgil Abloh died last Sunday in Chicago after privately battling rare heart cancer. The 41-year-old was diagnosed in 2019, although he remained at the helm of his famous streetwear brand Off-White and was artistic and creative director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear until his death, while launching multiple collaborations with brands like Nike and Ikéa. Born from the passionate logo and internet fashion of the early 2000s and inspired by her own extensive architectural background, the work of the latest designers has revolutionized streetwear. Since launching his first brand, Pyrex Vision, in 2012, Abloh has spent his career creating collections that emphasize the more formal and structural elements of design while working to demystify the exclusivity of culture and design. high fashion clothing. The absence of his youthful curiosity and penchant for humor is a gap that can never be filled, and he has definitely set a standard for change makers for years to come.

Born in 1980 to Ghanaian immigrant parents, Abloh studied engineering and architecture at university and college, which endowed him with his notoriously non-traditional approach to clothing design. It was around this time that he met Ye (formerly Kanye West) while working in a printing house in Chicago. They interned together at Fendi’s Rome office in 2009, which marked the start of a long, collaborative friendship. In 2011, Abloh opened his own gallery in Chicago. There he was artistic director of Jay-Z and Yes’s Watch the Throne album, and then founded Pyrex Vision. Here, Abloh’s design trends began to take shape when he began printing paintings of Caravaggio, the word Pyrex and the number 23, a tribute to his childhood hero Michael Jordan on hoodies. Ralph Lauren he bought for $ 40 each and sell them for $ 550 each. It was the beginning of streetwear married to high art, hybridizing seemingly opposing worlds. In 2013, Abloh founded their second and most recognizable brand, Off-White. Here, Abloh has put down their aesthetic mark with the quotes, zip ties, and barricade tape. Irony was essential, executed by reworking the meaning of images or words by placing them next to contrasting ones or using quotes to imply self-awareness. These aesthetic and ideological principles were made even more evident in his 2017 collaboration with Nike, The Ten, where he was asked to rework the brand’s ten most iconic shoes. Some models were made upside down; holes were cut in random places; the classic Swoosh logo has been lowered so that it falls on the shoe’s rubber sole; and the sides of the soles were labeled with an upper case AIR and in quotation marks, alluding to the alleged air bubbles inside the Air Jordans’ base. The collection was probably the biggest drop of the 2010s and still has new iterations coming out today. In 2018, Abloh was appointed artistic director of Louis Vuitton Menswear, becoming the third black man to run a major French fashion house. It was a major move not only because it broke racial barriers, but also because it changed the meaning of luxury fashion itself. The appointment was the final step towards the full marriage of streetwear and luxury, the man in charge of the world’s most popular streetwear brand is now also the head of the world’s most popular luxury brand. Her subsequent collections brought a new modern take on the heritage of the fashion house, bringing in cultural figures such as Kid Cudi, Dev Hynes and Saul Willams as models. A year later, he collaborated with Ikea and opened his own exhibition at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago. Ablohs’ work was not without controversy. His rejection of original ideas and the emphasis on referencing other works led to numerous accusations that he stole designs from younger artists who could not protect themselves and shamelessly copy other famous designers. . His comments on the looting that took place during the Black Lives Matter protests in the summer of 2020 and his meager donation of bond funds were surprisingly subconscious for an artist so concerned with introspection and reflection. Nonetheless, the impact it has had in such a short time is undeniable. His creations went beyond clothes, they were identifying signifiers that recontextualized art, music and philosophy, creating a new cultural currency. He made the fashion industry much more accessible by bringing his community with him to the exclusive rooms of Paris Fashion Week. Louis Vuitton paid tribute to the late designer by continuing the Louis Vuitton Spring / Summer 2022 menswear show two days after his death last Tuesday, ending with a recording of Abloh himself saying: There is no limit. … Life is so short that you can’t even waste a day subscribing to what someone thinks you can do instead of what you can do.

