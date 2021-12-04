“Harlem” review: Amazon dresses another quartet for success, this time from “Girls Trip” writer

For black women, anthropology professor Camille (Meagan Good) immediately notes in voiceover: “The number of really datable men is dark. … We are dealing with a real deficit of men.”

Yet finding a man is just one of the issues Camille and her closest friends face, with successful entrepreneur Tye (Jerrie Johnson), who is gay, having his own difficulties meeting women.

Meanwhile, Quinn (“Empire’s” Grace Byers) grapples with her fashion design business, forcing her to reluctantly seek money from her wealthy mother (Jasmine Guy), while Angie (Shoniqua Shandai) ) is trying to revive her performing career with a role in the aforementioned musical version of “Get Out,” if she manages to keep quiet about the more eccentric aspects of the show and her white co-star. (“Harlem” might be worth watching for the songs performed during these rehearsals alone.)

As for Camille, who serves as the center of the show, she longs for both the guy who ran away while facing new headaches at work, with a new head of her department (played by Whoopi Goldberg) who seems to disapprove of almost everything she does.