Fashion
UCLA women’s volleyball sweeps Fairfield in tight three sets to open NCAA tournament
Beginning their journey through the tournament on their home turf, the Bruins fought and came out triumphant.
The No. 13 UCLA women’s volleyball (24-5, 16-4 Pac-12) swept through Fairfield (24-19, 16-2 MAAC) in straight sets in the first round of the NCAA tournament at the Pauley Pavilion on Friday . However, none of the three sets played by the Bruins and Stags was a dominant performance for the Bruins, but the hosts persevered and took the win on Friday night.
Once again, graduating away / opposing forward Mac May carried the charge with 21 kills, but eight Bruins entered the scoring column in the first round game.
Friday’s game started off slow for UCLA, who lost 6-2 early after a handful of mistakes in their first taste of the competition since losing in five sets to USC on November 26. .
Coach Michael Sealy requested a time out to reset, and the decision to suspend negative play paid off.
Breaking down 19-16 later in the set, May recorded three straight wins to tie the score at 19. In the next game, red-shirted second-year center blocker Anna Dodson also scored a victory, to take the lead. 20-19.
A May kill gave the Bruins a set point at 24-23, but the Stags fought back to tie the set at 24. After three separate set points, UCLA finally outlived Fairfield thanks to two attacking errors, allowing blue and gold to take the first set by a final score of 29-27.
The second set also started with back and forths. The Bruins were leading 9-6 after second-year away / opposing second-year forward Allison Jacobs put them in threes with a kill, but the Stags continued a 4-1 run to tie the game at 10 all.
With things wrapped up at 19, the Bruins tried to sway the momentum in their favor. Jacobs scored one kill and two subsequent kills came from second outside / opposite hitter Iman Ndiaye to make it 22-19. The pair of murders were two of Ndiaye’s four on the night.
Play continued when a kill by graduate passer Shelby Martin made it 24-22 and a set point. After Fairfield responded with a kill, Dodson brought things home for the Bruins by crushing the ball for the winning kill.
Like the first two sets, the Bruins and Stags played against each other in the third.
Halfway through the set, senior defensive specialist / libero Zoe Fleck scored an ace to bring the score to 11-11 – only the second ace of the game for either team. As the media timeout approached, the Bruins were down 15-14 and were looking for answers to bring the game to a successful conclusion.
Abandoned 24-23 and needing a score to prevent the start of a fourth set, senior outside / opposing hitter momentum McCall kept the rally going with a dip to the back line. Martin then assisted May who propelled a home kill to tie the score at 24.
Momentum carried UCLA the rest of the way. An attacking error from Fairfield and assists from Martin and first-year center blocker Francesca Alupei brought the score to 25-24 and one set point. In a somewhat disappointing finish, the Stags believed they scored a kill to keep the set alive, but a clear violation was reported, giving the Bruins the win.
UCLA had 37 digs in the game compared to 30 for Fairfield. Fleck led the Bruins with nine digs.
Fairfield kept the game close in each set, with UCLA winning all three sets with a minimum of two points.
UCLA will face UCF in the second round of the NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship on Saturday at 7 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN + and will be played at the Pauley Pavilion.
Follow Royer on Twitter at @thebenroyer
Follow all the Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins
Like all the Bruins on Facebook at @ SI.AllBruins
Subscribe to All Bruins on Youtube
Read more stories from UCLA: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated
Read more articles on UCLA Olympic sports: UCLA Olympic Sports on Sports Illustrated
Sources
2/ https://www.si.com/college/ucla/olympic-sports/ucla-womens-volleyball-sweeps-fairfield-in-three-tight-sets-to-open-ncaa-tournament
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]