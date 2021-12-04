UCLA women’s volleyball sweeps Fairfield in tight three sets to open NCAA tournament

Beginning their journey through the tournament on their home turf, the Bruins fought and came out triumphant.

The No. 13 UCLA women’s volleyball (24-5, 16-4 Pac-12) swept through Fairfield (24-19, 16-2 MAAC) in straight sets in the first round of the NCAA tournament at the Pauley Pavilion on Friday . However, none of the three sets played by the Bruins and Stags was a dominant performance for the Bruins, but the hosts persevered and took the win on Friday night.

Once again, graduating away / opposing forward Mac May carried the charge with 21 kills, but eight Bruins entered the scoring column in the first round game.

Friday’s game started off slow for UCLA, who lost 6-2 early after a handful of mistakes in their first taste of the competition since losing in five sets to USC on November 26. .

Coach Michael Sealy requested a time out to reset, and the decision to suspend negative play paid off.

Breaking down 19-16 later in the set, May recorded three straight wins to tie the score at 19. In the next game, red-shirted second-year center blocker Anna Dodson also scored a victory, to take the lead. 20-19.

A May kill gave the Bruins a set point at 24-23, but the Stags fought back to tie the set at 24. After three separate set points, UCLA finally outlived Fairfield thanks to two attacking errors, allowing blue and gold to take the first set by a final score of 29-27.

The second set also started with back and forths. The Bruins were leading 9-6 after second-year away / opposing second-year forward Allison Jacobs put them in threes with a kill, but the Stags continued a 4-1 run to tie the game at 10 all.

With things wrapped up at 19, the Bruins tried to sway the momentum in their favor. Jacobs scored one kill and two subsequent kills came from second outside / opposite hitter Iman Ndiaye to make it 22-19. The pair of murders were two of Ndiaye’s four on the night.

Play continued when a kill by graduate passer Shelby Martin made it 24-22 and a set point. After Fairfield responded with a kill, Dodson brought things home for the Bruins by crushing the ball for the winning kill.

Like the first two sets, the Bruins and Stags played against each other in the third.

Halfway through the set, senior defensive specialist / libero Zoe Fleck scored an ace to bring the score to 11-11 – only the second ace of the game for either team. As the media timeout approached, the Bruins were down 15-14 and were looking for answers to bring the game to a successful conclusion.

Abandoned 24-23 and needing a score to prevent the start of a fourth set, senior outside / opposing hitter momentum McCall kept the rally going with a dip to the back line. Martin then assisted May who propelled a home kill to tie the score at 24.

Momentum carried UCLA the rest of the way. An attacking error from Fairfield and assists from Martin and first-year center blocker Francesca Alupei brought the score to 25-24 and one set point. In a somewhat disappointing finish, the Stags believed they scored a kill to keep the set alive, but a clear violation was reported, giving the Bruins the win.

UCLA had 37 digs in the game compared to 30 for Fairfield. Fleck led the Bruins with nine digs.

Fairfield kept the game close in each set, with UCLA winning all three sets with a minimum of two points.

UCLA will face UCF in the second round of the NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship on Saturday at 7 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN + and will be played at the Pauley Pavilion.

