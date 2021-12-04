Jeri Mitchell is the owner of Hello Beautiful fashion store in Pratt





Imagine yourself in a stressful situation. You were invited to a special occasion at the last minute and have absolutely nothing to wear. You have a hard time deciding what would be the perfect outfit, something not too crazy but just enough to make you feel beautiful. A local beauty bar and boutique in Pratt that opened in 2018, Hello Beautiful is the boutique to visit for any crisis involving fashion, cosmetics, and even accessories. We are joining the community because we feel the need to empower women to purchase trendy and local accessories, jewelry, makeup and clothing, said Jeri Mitchell, owner of Hello Beautiful. Mitchell said his business was still new, but was expanding on social media to get more attention to his business. Along with his social media they have a website and every Tuesday they have a show, which is a lifestyle show, that educates customers about new styles, where they can even buy on the show without having to to leave their home. Hello Beautiful is generally open 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, and closed on Sunday, but during the current Christmas holiday period, special opening hours on Sunday are from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. 00. During business hours, Mitchell’s job in the store includes receiving prices, taking inventory, and preparing new merchandise. She also continually updates her boutique website (https://www.hellobeautiful-shop.com) and plans live online fashion shows. She’s always ready to help clients find the perfect outfit. Mitchell makes sure her clients always get what they are looking for with great community service and are excited to help them find something that will not only make them look good, but feel them too. Getting to know my clients and helping them choose an outfit to make them feel beautiful makes me feel good, ”Mitchell said. Joy Schmidt, who is a frequent customer, said she loves the outfits Mitchell makes. “There is always something unique and she is very useful,” she said. Mitchell said she had worked hard over the past three years to create a unique place here in Pratt, but when COVID hit it was difficult for everyone. Loyal customers and word of mouth with other happy customers who spread the word got us through the pandemic, ”Mitchell said. Mitchell said she has learned to pivot if something goes wrong and keep working in the face of adversity. The ever changing fashion styles, makeups and accessories for women’s needs help her create a fun shopping atmosphere. I like the fact that it’s a local store and that we cater to the needs of our customers, said Mitchell. Hello Beautiful, located at 205 S. Main Street in Pratt, is also a point of sale for CDBoil and a variety of other unique products, such as LipSense and Senesgence Cosmetics.

