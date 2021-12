New York bank clerks told to “undress” to avoid becoming the target of crime: report

Bank of America has reportedly advised its employees in New York City to “undress” to avoid becoming targets of theft or violent crime, New York Post reports. The so-called council comes as lawlessness is on the rise in the Democrat-controlled city. What are the details? The Post’s Lydia Moynihan explained that senior company executives “quietly encouraged” some of the company’s junior employees to “take off their clothes” in order to “attract less attention” while walking through town to Bank of America Tower at 1 Bryant Park. “These executives told their employees that dressing, or wearing anything with a Bank of America logo, could make them a target,” Moynihan wrote. “A bank clerk said [the New York Post’s] On money, he’s on high alert after spotting someone with a knife near the desk on a recent trip to the Manhattan workplace. ” Another senior executive at an anonymous company also began carrying a Taser on his way to his downtown office, and a Wall Street source who works downtown told the outlet that security was a frequent topic of conversation over the past few months. “Some people I work with have been accosted,” the source said. “I would say it is becoming common, even common. There are probably a dozen incidents that I have seen or been involved in.” Bank of America declined to comment on the story. Other employees are hoping that former NYPD officer and mayor-elect Eric Adams “takes a hard line” when he takes office. “But it’s almost like he can’t get here early enough to restore law and order,” another Wall Street executive told the outlet. Ronn Torossian, CEO of public relations firm 5WPR, told the outlet there was a need to make the streets safer so people could return to full-time office work during the COVID-19 pandemic. Without a doubt, part of getting people back to office in New York is to make streets and subways safer, Torossian said. I would say less than 50 percent of people are back in the office full time and I don’t know if that ever changes in New York.

