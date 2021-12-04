Everlane’s sustainability claims come under Ad Watchdog’s microscope

Sustainability-focused claims made by Everlane on its website have put the brand under the microscope of a consumer protection watchdog in what is one of the latest indications that government agencies and independent regulators, likewise, increase their attention to the growing number of environmental, social, and governance claims made in the marketplace. In a ruling last month, the National Advertising Division (NAD) of the Better Business Bureau said some environmental benefit claims Everlane has made on its e-commerce site in connection with its ReNew clothing line are sufficiently substantiated. by evidence, but others, namely those in which he claims certain products are made using dyes that are safer for the environment, should be amended to include clarification for consumers.

As part of its investigation into Everlanes’ marketing language, which stemmed from the independent oversight of the truth and transparency in the national U.S. advertising that it routinely carries out, the NAD highlighted four different types of allegations made by the San Francisco-based clothing company: the ambitious claims, the claims about recycled materials, the claims about the number of bottles recycled and the claims that are safer for the environment.

Everlane’s Environmental Benefit Claims

Mainly, the Truth in Advertising entity looked at Everlane’s ambitious claims that in 2018, we decided to remove virgin plastic from our entire supply chain by 2021, in part of an initiative without new plastic. Although ambitious in nature, the NAD determined that Everlane provided a reasonable basis for making the No New Plastic claim as it limited itself to a specific environmental benefit by removing all virgin plastic from its supply chain and asserted that the company website explains how far it has come. in achieving this goal.

Second, the NAD referred to Everlanes’ statements regarding certain products made from recycled plastic bottles, [thereby] divert waste from landfills and reduce dependence on fossil fuels. The NAD also determined that this was also a qualified claim based on Everlanes’ compliance with the Recycled Global Standard, a voluntary international standard that builds on well-established international and regulatory guidelines for what constitutes recycled content, including federal trade commission guides for the use of environmental marketing claims.

Third, NAD highlighted Everlane’s claims about the number of bottles used to make individual garments, for example specifying that 60 plastic bottles [are] renewed to make his parka, and 15 are renewed to make his half zip, as well as his sweatshirt styles. These claims are also obvious to NAD, as Everlane explained that its factories and yarn spinners work with plastic pellet producers to calculate the amount of plastic needed to produce recycled polyester yarn, which factories then use to calculate the amount of plastic used to create the finished fabric per yard.

And finally, NAD has turned to Everlane’s claims about its use of bluesign-approved dyes, which it says are safer for dye workers and better for the environment. Despite the approval of previous claims, NAD pushed back here, recommending that the Safer for the Environment claim be amended because “in the context [it] does not clearly state that chemical safety is one aspect of a broader 5-point environmental impact assessment ”, nor does it state that Everlanes’ use of Bluesign is in its infancy . Specifically, NAD suggested that Everlane explain that Bluesign is an independent third-party certification designed to remove harmful chemicals from the manufacturing process, and that its adoption of the certification is still limited, as at present, 12 for 100% of Everlanes factories (fabric suppliers) and 10% of its factories (finished product suppliers) are Bluesign certified.

NAD said in its determination that during the course of the proceedings, Everlane chose to permanently stop a few additional durability claims, and therefore, the publicity watchdog did not consider these claims on the merits. These included the claim previously used by Everlanes that the [number increasing quickly to the millions] plastic bottles [were] been doing since you came to this page, and his claim that plastic is a really big deal, but found a way to take the plastic that’s already there and turn it into something meaningful through ReNew, a collection of outerwear made from discarded plastic bottles, about 3 million of them… Designed to last for decades instead of seconds.

Responding to NAD’s findings, Everlane said he agreed to comply with NAD’s recommendations, further stating that he was happy to work with NAD to share information that supports our demands regarding our environmental initiatives.

The role of ambitious ESG demands

NAD’s determination comes as companies continue to make a growing number of environmental, social and governance claims in government cases and marketing campaigns to attract investors and consumers as part of a global campaign to fight against climate change. And by putting sustainability at the center of their models, many companies are appealing to buyers and investors, with Bank of America recently reporting that $ 3 out of $ 10 invested in global equities is headed for ESG. At the same time, the environment was ranked as the most important political and social issue by adolescents in the fall of 2021, according to the Piper Sandler survey taking stock with teens, what CNBC recently noted is a signal that this younger demographic may be filled with potential buyers of ESG-friendly brand Allbirds, as well as Everlane and co.

In continuation of the movement to place sustainability (and ESG more broadly) at the center of their operations (or at the very least, the center of their marketing efforts), many brands have started to make ambitious statements about what they aim or hope to achieve in the future. A motivating factor behind the adoption of ambitious claims is that these claims (coupled with a whole host of legally undefined “green” terms) have generally posed less risk from a truth perspective in advertising.

However, as companies become more aggressive in their claims and regulators continue to focus their attention on ESG issues, this strict rule that ambitious claims are a safe haven turns out to be questionable. Lofty claims can be difficult to back up because you can’t prove what didn’t happen, according to Kelley Dryes Gonzalo Mon and Christie Grymes. This does not mean, of course, that a business can rest on good intentions alone. In fact, NAD argued that an advertiser must be able to demonstrate that their goals and aspirations are not simply illusory and provide evidence of the steps they are taking to achieve their stated goal.

In light of the ever-growing attempts by companies to bolster their bottom line through ESG and sustainability messages, including a host of more ambitious than objective statements, market participants need to be careful not to undermine their public statements. by contradictory actions. , through Bracewell LLP Keith Blackman, Joshua Klein, Rachel Goldman and Russell Gallaro, who note that a few companies have already been the target of lawsuits claiming that [they] have not lived up to their ambitious statements.

Coca-Cola, for example, was the subject of litigation earlier this year over its ESG claims, including ambitious claims, such as how it aims to make 100% of our packaging recyclable to the globally by 2025, and that part of our sustainability plan is to help collect and recycle one bottle or can for every bottle we sell globally by 2030. According to the applicant Earth Island Institute complaint, Coca-Colas marketing violates the District of Columbia’s Consumer Proceedings Act because it serves to deceive consumers into believing it is a sustainable business. In fact, Earth Island claims that “Coca-Cola is the world’s largest producer of plastic waste.”

At the same time, another recent Determination of NAD involving Georgia-Pacific has focused, in part, on ambitious claims, including Georgia-Pacifics’ claims that 3 trees were planted for every tree used and that its plan is to plant 2 million new trees of here late 2021 as part of its Quilted Northern Ultra Soft & Heavy Duty Toilet Tissue product. To support his claim that 3 trees [are] planted for every tree used, Georgia-Pacific has shown that it accurately tracks the number of trees consumed throughout its manufacturing process and can ensure that three trees grow back for every tree used. And with regard to the ambitious claim that our plan is to plant 2 million new trees by the end of 2021, NAD concluded that the advertiser has sufficiently demonstrated its commitment by implementing a plan for it. to do.

While Everlane and Georgia-Pacific may have withstood NAD’s scrutiny of ambitious sustainability claims, the watchdog’s attention to such claims is nonetheless a notable indication of the types of claims that are being made. he considers worthy of investigation and justification. , that is, they are not just puff-type claims. In the same vein, the Coca-Cola affair and a filed against Walmart by the National Consumers League prior to that on the basis of ambitious claims are also significant indicators of the types of advertising claims that plaintiffs and their lawyers see as viable grounds for litigation.

Given this focus on ambitious claims and given the increasingly blurred line between concrete statements and forward-looking statements with respect to the risk of NAD attention and / or legal action, companies are encouraged to pay particular attention to the accuracy of all of their ESG disclosures, including ambitious ones, and have evidence even if it comes in the form of a forward-looking plan where progress is actively being made to substantiate such claims, as they cannot be assumed to be outside the bounds of truth in advertising actions.