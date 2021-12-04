Vogue100 celebrates Art Basel with Mytheresa on Megayacht in Miami





Behati Prinsloo. Photographed by Aaron Idelson. Every December, art lovers and fashion people flock to Miami for a week filled with flashy festivities, from pop-up installations on South Beach to after-parties in Wynwood. But there’s no better way to kick off Art Basel than on a yacht overlooking the city skyline from Golden Hour to sunset. So, on the opening day of the festivals,Vogue100and Mytheresa have assembled an exclusive group of the best fashions for a spectacular night on a superyacht. The evening picked up where the Louis Vuitton Spring 2022 men’s fashion show left off atIsland Global YachtingsSunshine State outpost, Yacht Haven Grande Miami. Megayacht4 rosesofDenison Yachtinghosted models, artists, philanthropists and musicians for an unforgettable evening.VoguesArticles and Trade Editor-in-Chief Lilah Ramzi and Senior Editor Elise Taylor co-hosted the lively celebration with Mytheresas Heather Kaminetsky. From top to bottom, each deck has been fitted with Missoni Home interiors like printed cushions, patterned napkins and cylinder ottomans, which added the perfect pops of color to the solar cushions and spacious living rooms. Newly appointed luxury Italian brands CEO Giacomo Missoni made sure to stop for a cocktail and canapes in an elegant setting. Known as the Million Dollar Chef, Walter Martino, in collaboration with Duck NSum, designed the sophisticated and sensory menu, including roast duck buns, crispy shrimp spring rolls, and bok choy bites. garlic and ginger. Once the sun began to shift from an afternoon glow to a golden hour, guests looked at the horizon to spot a VanDutch yacht transformed into a Dom Perignon champagne boat heading for the party. Soon, uniformed mannequins holding archival champagne bottles arrived on board just in time for a sunset toast. Sure,4 roseswas the first superyacht to receive theDom Pérignon experience, but you might see the team heading to other water parties with Joes Stone Crab and caviar throughout the week. Up on the sky lounge,Tequila Calirosatransformed the 360 ​​degree viewing platform into a tropical oasis. Famous model and feminine force behind Mexican spirit meets Californian spirit, Behati Prinsloo topped guests with Calirosa tequila cocktails while talented bartenders poured drinks from the bar all night. The lychee and lemon infused Rosita Margarita was, without a doubt, a crowd pleaser. While some revelers mingled from deck to deck, others were tempted to take a dip in the jacuzzi up front. I think it’s safe to say that this Art Basel party caused a stir.

