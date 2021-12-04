Malaika Arora in Sequin Thigh Slit Dress Proves She’s the Ultimate Fashionista

Have you checked out Malaika Aroras’ latest post on Instagram? Well, the actress looks ultra-glam in a dark blue dress and we bet you can’t take your eyes off her. She used the app to post loads of pictures of herself wearing designer Nedret Taciroglu’s outfit and we’re still passing out.

What Malaika was wearing was a dark blue sequined dress. The beautiful number was heavily embellished with sequins throughout. The outfit featured a plunging neckline and a thigh slit that gave it an extra touch of oomph. She wore it with silver strappy stiletto heels. The set perfectly complemented the toned silhouette of the divas.

On the makeup side, the actress opted for shimmering eyeshadows, generous layers of mascara and plenty of blush with highlighter to define the cheeks. She topped it off with a bold red lip. She went minimal with the accessories and went with a pair of abstract diamond earrings and matching rings.

See the pictures here:

Malaika also posted a close-up photo of herself that showed off her bespoke makeup.

Looked:

In terms of work, Malaika Arora is currently considered a judge in Season 2 of India’s Best Dancer.

