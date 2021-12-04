Men’s Winter Parka Canada Durable Waterproof Jackets





Montreal, Canada, December 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – The recently launched Frank And Oaks parka offers customers protection from the elements, with water repellent material and a warm interior ribbed collar. Designed for a variety of outdoor activities, it features two hidden chest pockets with zippers and four exterior chest pockets. The parka is available in real black and rosin, in sizes XS, S, M, L, XL and XXL. More details can be found at: https://ca.frankandoak.com/pages/mens-sustainable-winter-outerwear With the launch of the parka, customers have access to a product consciously designed to minimize its environmental impact. Although its fibers do not contain any material of animal origin, the look and warmth of natural down is reflected. More and more people around the world are realizing the existential threat humanity faces due to global warming. While companies should lead the charge on this issue, they too often fail to meet public expectations, by sustaining environmental wrongdoing that harms everyone on Earth. Frank And Oak is one of the companies that behaves responsibly towards the future of the planet. Their range uses recycled nylon, polyester and wool, as well as sustainably harvested cotton. The fabric of the parkas is made from 55% recycled polyester and 45% organic cotton, and its lining is 100% recycled polyester. Among its additional features are side entry hand pockets, hidden chest pockets and hidden flip flops to adjust the hood. Detailed information about the parka is printed on the inside. As previously announced, Frank And Oak is a clothing company dedicated to the environment, present across Canada and, more recently, in the United States. Their green ethics are reflected in the thoughtful and ambitious sustainability goals set out on their website, including the implementation of carbon offset programs and the removal of virgin polyester from their supply chain. A spokesperson for Frank And Oak said: There is no more time to ignore climate change. The more carbon we release into the atmosphere, the faster our planet heats up. This is why we are committed to selecting better materials, better factories and better shipping methods to maximize the reduction of our carbon emissions. All interested parties can find more details at: https://ca.frankandoak.com Website: https://ca.frankandoak.com

