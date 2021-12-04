Fashion
Kate Beckinsale grabs attention in a busty see-through dress
Kate Beckinsale grabs attention in busty see-through dress as she shares sexy shots from Vas J Morgan’s birthday party
She always attracts attention when attending glitzy events.
And Kate Beckinsale made sure all eyes were on her in a busty see-through dress as she shared sexy snaps from Vas J Morgan’s birthday party on her Instagram Friday.
The actress, 48, showed off her many strengths in her strapless number which also showcased her toned pins.
Looks great: Kate Beckinsale made sure all eyes were on her in a busty see-through dress as she shared sexy snaps from Vas J Morgan’s birthday party on her Instagram Friday
The look featured sheer fabric crisscrossed across her chest and a belt highlighting her cut tummy.
The Love & Friendship star’s shiny dress had a short, ruffled skirt that barely came down to the top of her thighs, though it was followed by a short, see-through train.
She raised her stature to 5 feet 7 inches with a set of black open toe wedge heels.
Beauty: The actress, 48, showed off her many assets in her off-the-shoulder gown, which also showcased her toned pins as she posed with a friend
Birthday boy: The look featured sheer fabric crisscrossed across his chest and had a sash highlighting his cut tummy (pictured with Vas)
Kate had her brunette braids tied back in a ponytail with a large black bow to highlight her immaculately made up face while revealing her dangling black earrings.
The Underworld star recently made headlines when she responded to the media frenzy over her insanely high IQ of 152, which she admits has been a hindrance to her happiness, career and life. in love.
Kate, who studied modern languages at Oxford before pursuing her acting career, revealed to Howard Stern that her intelligence ranks among the “genius” levels.
The look: The Love & Friendship star’s shiny dress had a short, ruffled skirt that barely came down to the top of her thighs, though it was followed by a short, see-through train
“I have been asked several times in a recent interview if I know my IQ,” the English actress began in a lengthy statement.
She continued, “I didn’t answer the question the first few times, but I told the truth that my mom had me tested when I was young and it was high.”
The performer also called his IQ a “handicap in Hollywood”.
“This is precisely because being a woman and having an opinion often have to be carefully packaged so as not to be offensive,” she said.
It comes after Kate’s ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson recently went public with her new romance with Kim Kardashian.
She broke her silence over a handful of harsh articles pinching her interview with the controversial radio show host.
Jolie: Kate had her cute brunette braids tied back in a ponytail with a big black bow to highlight her immaculately made-up face while revealing her dangling black earrings
