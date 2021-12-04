Why I quit the fashion bank Gabby Ibeabuchi, Twelve06 bos

By Vivian Onyebukwa

Jacasseur Ibeabuchi is one of Nigeria’s notable fashion designers. Before finally getting into fashion, he was a model and he worked for some of the biggest fashion designers including Dakova, Mudi, Zizi Cardow, Kese Jabari and Frank Osodi, among others. He also got into telecommunications and banking before finally entering the fashion industry, the field he was so passionate about. As a model, Gabby, who is the Founder and Creative Director of Twelve06, a fashion brand, has been the brand ambassador for many companies including MTN and FCMB for years. He was also the first ECOWAS Best Male Model in 2002.

In this interview with VIVIAN ONYEBUKWA, he mentioned, among other things, the fashion business.

What inspired your brand name, Twelve06?

Twelve06 means December 6th. The day I was born.

Why a fashion company?

I started out as a fashion and photography model. I have over 100 shows to my name. Working with different fashion designers has influenced my desire to make a difference in the fashion industry. I saw a lot of gaps and knew I could fix them. Fashion isn’t just about making clothes, you have to produce what the wearer wants in a way that suits both their body structure and the essence of the design. I wanted to achieve it and more. Currently we have over 350 different unique designs in different sizes and shapes as well as top notch customer service. We’re constantly looking for new ways to make things easier and better for customers, ensuring you get what you pay for at all times. A lot of people were puzzled when I quit a high paying banking job to become a fashion designer. I really love what I do because I am very passionate about it and it is fulfilling for me. We are constantly reinventing ourselves to serve you better and you can only expect more from us.

Why did you decide to get into men’s fashion?

I can’t say there is a specific reason for this because we are currently doing a bit of women’s clothing. Our choice was influenced by the fact that I have done a lot of modeling for fashion designers and probably know a lot more about men’s fashion.

We are currently working on our ready-to-wear line which will target women and then children. We are launching our line of urban footwear in the first quarter of next year and it will also include women. Twelve06 is an all-inclusive fashion line, just that we had to start where we had the most competitive advantage.

Do you think that men are not as elegant as women?

Men are actually just as stylish as women, except that most of the time women go the extra mile to look good, while some men don’t. Women are naturally more self-aware; hence, they look more elegant. Women store and wear more clothes most of the time than men. They explore more colors and designs. In fact, they wear more colorful and attractive designs.

What colors are prohibited for men?

Currently, there are no more colors that are a no-no for men. Men are starting to explore and dare these days. However, there are few colors that many men are not keen to explore in a hurry eg. g lemon, yellow and purple, depending on the shade.

What fashion style is in vogue among men when it comes to traditional outfits?

Many male fashion consumers go for simplicity, intelligence and style. Old styles are revolutionizing and coming back into fashion in very contemporary stylish pieces. The example is the three-quarter sleeve for the kaftan for men which is currently in vogue at the moment. It is really beautiful when sewn to fit.

Men are starting to explore colors and our Nigerian designers are really doing them justice.

How lucrative is the menswear industry?

I think profit is very relative. Every business can in fact be lucrative. It all depends on a lot of factors. Men’s fashion business is lucrative when you understand and apply all the relevant inputs. Every business requires certain basics and protocols, which determine the level of results you get. Understanding the business, creativity, customer service, reinventing yourself and staying relevant to the needs of your current and potential customers will always create an advantage for any business at all times.

How would you describe the fashion industry in Nigeria?

Nigerian fashion is mainly heading to the world stage. It is one of the few industries to grow in geometric progression. It is very competitive, which guarantees excellent growth and long-term development. You can’t survive the Nigerian fashion space for long if you don’t evolve creatively. I like the direction the industry is taking. I have just returned from Durban, South Africa, to attend the Intra-Africa trade fair, which is the largest in Africa. Many Nigerian designers were well represented and everyone admired our craft hence so many connections and opportunities consumed. I couldn’t be prouder as a designer right now. Also a few months ago, I was selected from among 20 Nigerians under the USA sponsored IVLP program. The aim is to improve trade relations in the fashion industry between Nigeria and the United States. I consider this to be one of the best things that has happened to the Nigerian fashion industry. Buyers all over the world are increasingly comfortable buying and dealing with Nigerian fashion

designers. Starting next quarter, we will begin exporting to the United States tax free under the IVLP program. Nigerian fashion is quickly becoming a household name, as is our music. I am a proud Nigerian fashion designer.

What is the state of the fashion business in Nigeria as it relates to the state of the economy right now?

Fashion has been one of the most affected by the pandemic. It was actually my biggest challenge as a fashion designer. At one point, it was more about survival than looking good and so many companies went bankrupt. We are among the few who have survived and we are grateful for that. Things are actually starting to improve and hopefully in no time will they start to bloom again. Above all, passion has driven us forward. The future looks bright and we will surely continue to stand out as a brand.

What’s the style for you?

Fashion is what designers give you while style is how you personally mix it up to your liking. Style is personal and can be relative. Sometimes you can make a little shift from the usual to suit your needs over time and it’s okay if it works. There is actually no permanent way to style your hair. Most of the time, what works for a lot more people becomes trending.

