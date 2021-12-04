CP Company enlists Emporio Armani for final 50th anniversary collaboration – WWD





MILAN – How to mark a milestone in 2021 if not by a flurry of collaborations? This was the strategy of CP Company for the celebrations of its 50th anniversary, which ended in style: a capsule collection in collaboration with Emporio Armani. The pandemic has certainly derailed some of IRL’s event and party plans, but the team at the Italian sportswear company known for its credibility on the streets has not held back. There are many accomplishments to remember for a company that pioneered the piece-dyeing technique in the 1970s and is known to have defined the notion of Italian sportswear – filled with military and utility references – such that we know it today. Over the course of five decades, CP Company has attracted international youth subcultures, has become recognizable for its ‘glasses jacket’ introduced in 1988, and has recently entered a new phase of its development strategy under the direction of the owner. Chinese Tristate Holdings Ltd. and with the appointment of Lorenzo Osti, the son of the founder of the brand Massimo, as president in 2019. The CP Company x Emporio Armani collection.

Quentin De Briey / Courtesy of CP Company Throughout 2021, CP Company released almost monthly drops of new co-branded or special merchandise, including a collaboration with streetwear brand Patta; a limited series of statues of a British sailor with crossed arms, the brand’s logo; a windbreaker and boat shoe set in partnership with the shoe company Sebago, also popular in the 1980s, as well as partnerships with Barbour and Adidas Spezial, among others. In addition, the brand has published a book called “CP Company 971-021. An informal history of Italian sportswear ”edited by Idea and centered on the personal anecdotes of 50 personalities linked to the brand. The 10th and latest merger with Emporio Armani pays homage to the philosophy of the two brands and consists of 20 pieces developed from dedicated fabrics, in a nod to Massimo Osti’s textile approach to outerwear, and includes jackets, bombers, trench coats, as well as hoodies and pullovers with chest pockets, all in blue and white. This year also marks the 40th anniversary of Emporio Armani, which designer Giorgio Armani celebrated with a mixed spring show at the Armani / Teatro, the exhibition “The Way We Are” at the Armani / Silos and the release of a special issue of Emporio Armani magazine. The capsule debuts on Saturday at the Armani boutique on Via Manzoni in Milan and at CP Company’s flagship store on Corso Matteotti, ahead of an online release slated for December 13 in both brands’ online stores. The CP Company x Emporio Armani collection.

Quentin De Briey / Courtesy of CP Company Founded in 1971 by Osti, the brand was originally called Chester Perry and made a name for itself by launching screen-printed T-shirts. Following lawsuits by Chester Barry and Fred Perry, both claiming that Osti had illegally used their first and last names, respectively, the brand’s name was changed to CP Company in 1978, simultaneously paving the way for a more design approach and focusing on outerwear.

