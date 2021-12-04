The Sleekest 14000 Nude Dress EVER! Can a normal woman EVER get away without wearing it?

The nude dress trend is a red carpet staple, but a new ‘it dress’ takes things to new levels – thanks to mostly sheer fabric, multiple cutouts, and barely there straps.

The transparent creation, costing 1,400, is the work of Nensi Dojaka, 28, a former student of Central Saint Martins born in Albania, who unsurprisingly studied lingerie design for her undergraduate degree. and its mastery.

Stars such as Zendaya, Emily Ratajkowski, Hailey Bieber to Jourdan Dunn have all been spotted in variations on her famous dress, which is so skinny it is impossible to wear a bra underneath.

Nensi hasquickly achieved fashion darling among celebrities and the industry, hitting the gong for emerging designer talent at this week’s British Fashion Awards, and theprestigious LVMH prize for young designers at the start of the year.

But while Main Street is usually quick to release its own copies of the latest celebrity trend, can a mere mortal without a model body get away with wearing one of Nensi’s ultralight models?

“These are not easy to wear dresses for most women. There’s nowhere to hide in a sheer dress like this, ‘ Anna berkeleya body-shaping expert and stylist told Femail.

Instagram influencer Camille Charriere in a moldy green dress by Albanian designer Nensi Dojaka earlier this week at the Fashion Awards. Zendaya wore a simple designer stringy number when in London for Dunepremier’s after party in October 2021

Model Bella Hadid was the first celebrity to wear a bold Nensi Dojaka mesh bodysuit and bespoke pants for the 2020 MTV VMAs

“Most women are going to be really worried about the amount of flesh on display.

If you have your stomach, breasts, shoulders, arms, and half of your legs exposed, that’s it, besides not being able to wear a bra. So in that regard, I think it’s really tricky.

“There are definitely people who can get away with it, who are really daring, but for the average few women, it’s incredibly difficult to achieve.”

In practice, there is only one season for delicate designs, and that is summer, but when they are worn during the cold and windy months of November and December, it is a testament to the trend for designer pieces. Dojaka.

Model Adwoa Aboah showed off her black mini dress which sells for around 1,450 and is already selling fast everywhere

Popstar Dua Lipa, who has become a fashion darling with designers such as Donatella Versace and Nensi Dojaka, wears a mesh bodysuit similar to Bella Hadid’s

“It’s almost like dressing for the Oscars, rather than normal Christmas party attire,” Anna said.

“However, you can for example put a blazer on top of it and that will give some kind of minimal coverage and it will be a lot less scary because it’s not all there.

“If you have confidence in your body, go for it. “

Nensi’s pieces start with a size 6 and go up to 14, excluding more plump customers, though she says her dream is to dress plus-size model Ashley Graham.

But Anna said that for her clients she would look for something with more structure.

“Curvy women (16+) can look incredibly sexy, what I look for with my curvy clients are softer, more expensive fabrics, great design and quality that lasts,” she said. declared.

Models wearing pieces from Nensi Dojaka’s Spring / Summer 2020 collection shown during London Fashion Week

Hailey Bieber brought her personal touch to the little black dress by teaming it with an Stssy bob and a mini handbag under the arm

“In the brave world in which we celebrate natural beauty and body confidence, Nensi Dojaka’s sexy figures and fine fabric cut support the body while showing off the perfect amount of skin,” celebrity stylist at Elizabeth Hurley, Mike adler Femail said.

“Dressing sexy isn’t just about confidence, it’s also about balance, something that I always prioritize with my celebrity dress.

When you accessorize a Nensi Dojaka piece on the red carpet, don’t challenge the look and keep the jewelry to a minimum with a pair of stilettos, high boots, or pumps. ‘

Nensi Dojaka studied lingerie design as an undergraduate at London College of Fashion and her masters collection at Central Saint Martins.

In 2020, she made her London Fashion Week debut with design collective Fashion East.

That same year, Bella Hadid wore Dojaka’s tailored pants and mesh bodysuit to the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, an event that is as much about music as it is fashion.

“It was a great show and many buyers came to see me for the first time,” Dojaka said. Vogue Businessthis week.

He was quickly spotted later on rising The Crown fashion star Emma Corrin in November, as she was promoting the hit Netflix show with her stylist, Harry Lambert, the man behind the looks. unusual Harry Styles.

The designs have been emulated by fast fashion companies such as Pretty Little Thing, Shein, Boohoo, and Oh Polly.

A similar piece to Corrin’s will set you back 1,425 on Matches Fashion, while replicas are at 8 on the Internet.

The bodysuit everyone wants: Sophie Turner in a stringy mesh bodysuit all the it girls are wearing on Instagram right now