Swimming and diving for men in the second day after the first day of the Bomber Invitational





ITHAQUE, NY Competing with nine other institutions, the Ithaca College Men’s Swimming and Diving Program co-hosted the first day of the 10th annual Bomber Invitational at the Kelsey Partridge Bird Natatorium on Friday. The Bombers hosted Hartwick College, Alfred University, Le Moyne College, SUNY Geneseo, Shippensburg University, University of Rochester, Nazareth College, Vassar College and Saint Rose College to town as competition was fierce all evening. SUNY Geneseo took the lead after the schools competed in the 500-yard free, 200-yard medley, 50-yard freestyle, 3-yard dive and 200-yard medley relay. Ithaca totaled 340 team points and remains within striking distance of the Knights in second and third place is the University of Rochester with 298 points. A highlight of the evening was an exceptional second year swim and finish Jack wadsworth . In the 200-yard IM, he beat the competition for a better schedule with an NCAA B-cut qualifying time of 1: 50.21. He closed the race in an exciting way, beating SUNY Geneseo’s Jack Cimorelli by more than a second (1: 51.50). In diving, junior Ethan Godfrey just beat Jacob Calus of SUNY Geneseo for a first place and a final score of 509.15 on the three-meter board. This easily exceeded the NCAA Division III qualifying standard in 11 out of 440 dives. First year Matthew johnston was the Bombers’ best player in the 500-yard freestyle finishing the event seventh with a recorded time of 4: 48.03. It was a double while Stanley zaneski and James collishaw raced for the best team results in their respective 50-yard freestyle heats. Collishaw clocked the best time of the competition with a 20.92 and Stanley zaneski was second at 20.93. The quartet of Jack wadsworth , Ethan Mossi , Santiago ludwig and James collishaw teamed up for second place in the 200-yard IM. The Bombers clocked a time of 1: 33.13 behind SUNY Geneseo who teamed up for a final time of 1: 31.89. The Bombers are back in action tomorrow with day two of the Bomber Invitational, which starts at 10 a.m. with the 200 free relay. The 400 IM, 100 butterfly, 200 free and 400 IM relays will close the morning session. The dive then begins at 1 p.m. with the 1 meter before taking a break for the afternoon. The evening sessions are scheduled to start at 6 p.m. with the 200 butterfly yard, followed by the 100 backstroke, 100 breaststroke and 800 yard freestyle relay.

