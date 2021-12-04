Toy Lift Charities gives gifts to children at Fashion Square Mall





CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) – The annual toy lift moved into the parking lot at Fashion Square shopping center on Friday, December 3, to accept free gifts so kids can have the happiest Christmas yet. Donations from the Minute Men Motorcycle Club made it possible to purchase an entire trailer full of freebies. Minute Men Motorcycle Club Toy Donation (WVIR) It makes us all feel good, it warms our hearts. It’s the best thing in the world that we can put a smile on the face of a little kid who might not otherwise have it, said Paul Lockerby, the club’s vice president. All the gifts went to Charlottesville toy elevator, a Tom Powell nonprofit organization started years ago. I started in 1989 when my kids had toys from the previous Christmas that they didn’t play with. Some were still in the pipeline, Powell said. He says the 2021 donation will serve more than 3,600 children and more than 1,600 families. School trustees in Albemarle County and the City of Charlottesville have compiled a list of students who might particularly appreciate a few gifts this holiday season. Click on here to make a donation or find contact details to join the list. Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved. Do you have a story idea? Send us your tip here.

