Fashion
Karisma Kapoor in black strapless dress Rs 68k is ultra-chic. See the pictures
For a boutique launch in Bangalore, Karisma Kapoor looked chic in a sparkling strapless dress. She took to Instagram to post pictures of herself wearing the outfit.
Karisma Kapoor in a black strapless dress looked incredibly chic.
From glamorous dresses to graceful sarees, there is nothing that Karisma Kapoor cannot achieve with effortless ease. Well, her Instagram account is proof of that. By the way, in her latest post on the app, the actress looks chic in a sparkling black dress and we’re just in love.
For the launch of a boutique in Bangalore, Kapoor opted for a black strapless dress from the departments of designers Gauri and Nainika. The midi dress featured a draped shoulder. It also flaunted a voluminous silhouette along the bodice. She styled the sparkling ensemble with high heels.
The makeup of the divas was on point with kohl-laden eyes and generous layers of mascara, lots of highlighter and a bold lipstick. She accessorized with delicate diamond earrings and also carried a Chanel bag.
See the pictures here:
“While waiting for my prince charming”, she wrote in the caption of her message.
The actress also posted a slow-motion video of herself.
If you want to add this gorgeous piece to your wardrobe, you can head over to Gauri and Nainikas’ website. The shimmering tulle midi dress with draped shoulders and sculpted flower is priced at Rs 68,000.
On the work side, Karisma Kapoor was last seen in the Mentalhood web series.
ALSO READ: Karisma Kapoor in yellow and pink Kanjeevaram saree looks as bright as the sun. pictures here
WATCH ALSO: Good News: Meet Jamshedpur’s ‘Seeti Gang’ Stopping Illegal Logging
Click here for IndiaToday.ins full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.
Sources
2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/lifestyle/fashion/story/karisma-kapoor-in-rs-68k-black-strapless-dress-looks-ultra-chic-see-pics-1884067-2021-12-04
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]