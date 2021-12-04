Karisma Kapoor in black strapless dress Rs 68k is ultra-chic. See the pictures

From glamorous dresses to graceful sarees, there is nothing that Karisma Kapoor cannot achieve with effortless ease. Well, her Instagram account is proof of that. By the way, in her latest post on the app, the actress looks chic in a sparkling black dress and we’re just in love.

For the launch of a boutique in Bangalore, Kapoor opted for a black strapless dress from the departments of designers Gauri and Nainika. The midi dress featured a draped shoulder. It also flaunted a voluminous silhouette along the bodice. She styled the sparkling ensemble with high heels.

The makeup of the divas was on point with kohl-laden eyes and generous layers of mascara, lots of highlighter and a bold lipstick. She accessorized with delicate diamond earrings and also carried a Chanel bag.

See the pictures here:

“While waiting for my prince charming”, she wrote in the caption of her message.

The actress also posted a slow-motion video of herself.

If you want to add this gorgeous piece to your wardrobe, you can head over to Gauri and Nainikas’ website. The shimmering tulle midi dress with draped shoulders and sculpted flower is priced at Rs 68,000.

On the work side, Karisma Kapoor was last seen in the Mentalhood web series.

