White boots are made for more than just walking | Fashion
Fashion loves nostalgia, so it’s no surprise that white boots are back.
I definitely started reviewing them in style around this time last year, said Hannah Johnson, owner of White Owl Boutique. Not necessarily here (in the Midwest) but with fashion influencers like me. It took a long time to get to the Midwest.
Johnson, who owns the online store with her husband Casez Johnson, had a passion for clothing and became an entrepreneur. The St. Joseph couple established the shop earlier this year, choosing a name from their Harry Potter fandom.
Johnson said the white boots are versatile and fun.
In the past year or so, it’s so easy to fall into a rut: yoga pants and t-shirts, she said. But it’s fun to dress up and wear what you’ve always wanted to wear.
White boots are no exception to his rule of being true to who you are. Johnson said choosing an outfit to go with the boots depends on the type.
A cropped white bootie with little to no heel that hits straight at the ankle is perfect with boyfriend jeans rolled up a bit where the boot ends. She said adding a fun graphic tee with a cardigan would complete the outfit.
White boots are best with layers, Johnson said. They are so bold that you have to add layers to contrast with them.
Taller boots, above the ankle, she said, lend themselves to a dress paired with tights or even a skirt. Fun shirts also go great with this look.
White boots that go higher up the leg may look like a costume accessory or go-go boots. To avoid this mistake, Johnson suggests a different type of boot.
I’ve seen a lot of white cowboy boots, she says. This cut, boot style is more southern, but it looks great. If it was summer, it would go easily with a dress. This time of year, skinny jeans tucked in with a turtleneck or a chunky sweater with a high pony and chunky earrings …
Johnson’s goal with White Owl Boutique is to be true to yourself.
It’s so hard to be true to who you are and stand out and wear what you want, she said.
During photoshoots for her products, she said she encourages models to bring their own accessories.
If you wear white boots or Converse or fun glasses, bring them and be you, she said. Never be afraid to do it.
