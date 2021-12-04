Louis Vuitton SS22 spin-off in memory of Virgil Abloh





As part of the Miamis Art Basel event, luxury house Louis Vuitton held a parade showcasing its spring / summer 2022 men’s clothing line, the latest collection designed by the recently deceased Virgil Abloh. The show, titled Virgil is Here, turned into a tribute to the late designer and artistic director of the brand after his death on November 28. Louis Vuitton CEO Michael Burke opened the show with a speech reminiscent of his meeting with Abloh in Tokyo 15 years ago. Friends, collaborators and celebrities close to the designer were also present at the presentation, including Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault. Image: Louis Vuitton SS22 Along with the show, Louis Vuitton shared an Abloh manifesto from July 2020. In it, he said: Stating the obvious is not in my nature, but I believe in the power of documentation. As I restart my engines at Louis Vuitton and take off for a future of new possibilities, I look back at my port of departure. Under my artistic direction, I see my Louis Vuitton Mens collections as my nuance platform. I strive to use fashion to reflect and affect the ideals of inclusion, unity and humanity. It is my desire to imbue the traditional codes of luxury with my own progressive values ​​… The presented collection, initially presented during Paris Fashion Week in June, tackled themes of rave culture, martial arts and gender. Key items in the line include monogrammed nylon jackets and patchwork cotton shirts, as well as paneled pieces made up of geometric shapes. Image: Louis Vuitton SS22 Handbags were also big additions, some with the brand’s traditional print and others with distinct landscape portraits covering the surface. Later in the creators ‘manifesto he opened up about his desire to feature an inspiring mirror for young men of color to reflect on themselves and refers to Dorothys’ journey in The Wizard of Oz as a parallel to his journey. through fashion. He emphasizes the importance of nuance in his work, as he strives to change the discourse of luxury fashion. I believe in nuance because I believe in the intelligence and insight of my audience, he continued. As I progress and continue to imbue my vision with black aesthetics and inclusiveness, I will never underestimate them. Through my own reality, I am interested in the reversal of the expected roles of races within society, and the discourse that it arouses. I’m interested in contributing to the progression of fashion’s relationship with labels and stereotypes: designer versus creator of images, luxury versus streetwear, or the nuanced idea of ​​streetwear versus streetwear itself. In my quote game, streetwear is a community based on subculture, while streetwear is a commodity based on fashion. Image: Louis Vuitton SS22 Image: Louis Vuitton SS22 Image: Louis Vuitton SS22 Image: Louis Vuitton SS22 Image: Louis Vuitton SS22 Image: Louis Vuitton SS22 Image: Louis Vuitton SS22

