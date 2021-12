Photo: Timothy A. Clary / AFP via Getty Images Now is a difficult time to work in an office in New York. No one knows how to operate the Zoom-Connecting conference tables, the open plan office gets chilly when it’s only a quarter full, and if you believe the To post, were basically back to life in the 1970s with muggers on every corner. Let us therefore praise and celebrate the junior bankers who (according to one To post report) after the end of daylight saving time last month, began to cheat death, courageously continuing to move on the subway and even through the city after dusk. Seasoned bankers looking to support their intrepid, if not reckless, young colleagues would urge them not to attract too much attention when walking or cycling to work. At Bank of America, senior management has quietly encouraged employees to dress for their daily commutes, avoiding Brooks Brothers suits and Rolexes, not to mention anything with a Bank of America logo and disguising themselves as a drag trail. the middle class. (Just as casual Friday caused confusion in its early years, it also muddies a well-understood dress code. What makes up the middle class? Maybe a Patagonia fleece and Dockers?) D other companies have gone so far as to offer private transport such as Citibanks’ new shuttle program. Never mind the same story of papers three weeks ago saying metro crime was on the decline. Speak To post, the really nasty streets are those between Hudson Yards and two suburban hubs, Penn Station and the Port Authority Bus Station, where menacing vagrants accost brave bankers after sunset. (By a surprising coincidence, these are also the neighborhoods frequented by commuters who commute and have no knowledge of real city life beyond the barrenness of Hudson Yards). unstable, he has developed a habit of wearing a Taser during his daily travels. And really, who doesn’t take the subway without their trusty Taser these days? So relatable.

