Mariah Carey jokes about wearing a dress with a train longer than her Christmas special for her first wedding





Mariah Carey’s season has officially started with the arrival of the singer’s new vacation special, Mariah’s Christmas: the magic continues, debuting on Apple TV + today. Promotional clips for the event, which will include cameos from Kirk Franklin and Khalid, which Carey collaborated on for his new song, Fall in love on Christmas, have been circulating for a few weeks. And among the many things that caught the eyes and ears of viewers was the gorgeous dress (and accompanying train) that the “Christmas Queen” wears in the holiday show. “The train honey, the train,” Carey said when asked about the dress. “This train required six men to carry it with me,” she told ESSENCE. “I’ve only worn a train longer than once and it was for a wedding – and it was maybe my first wedding – we won’t go in.” It was a long time ago, ”she adds, laughing. What Carey touched on were the design details of the rose gold designer set. “It’s different because it’s pearl,” she explains. “Dolce & Gabbana made this dress but it was heavy so I kept trying to explain to everyone I can’t just walk from here to there. We literally needed to choreograph how the dress had been. picked up, how we came down the stairs, how we did everything. In addition to the six men who offered to help Carey, she even enlisted the help of her eldest son, Moroccan, who will also appear in the special alongside his twin sister Monroe. “My son, he’s 10 years old, I was like, ‘Can you hold that Rocky? Just hold this little piece. And he’s like ‘I can’t.’ It was this heavy, ”she adds. “But it’s kind of fun dressing up like that, you know?” If you don’t do it for the holidays, when do we do it? “ Check out our full interview with Mariah Carey in the video above as she talks about making new music in the Butterfly Lounge (the converted home that Tyler Perry found for her in Atlanta), her collaboration with Kirk Franklin and plans from his family for the holidays. Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues is currently streaming on Apple tv+.

