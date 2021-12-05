4A Football: Chatfield wins first title since 2001 in dramatic fashion

DENVER This will be the biggest touchdown pass in Chatfield football history.

Second-year quarterback Jake Jones connected with second-year tight end Drew Rohlman for a 32-yard touchdown with 11 seconds left in the Class 4A State Championship game against Erie on Saturday after- noon at Empower Field in Mile High.

I just knew my job. Thanks to my offensive line which gave me time to make that shot towards Drew, said Jones, who only completed the Chargers two game passes on the 7-game, 80-yard record in the 2. last minutes of the match. I took my drop in three stages and thought the outside shoulder was a better shot. I threw it away to give it a chance.

It was only the 11th catch of the season and the fourth touchdown of the season for Rohlman.

I knew I was going to have a chance to make a play there, Rohlman said of the eventual winning touchdown. I love this kid Jake Jones. He put that ball in the perfect spot. I just made a game of it.

Erie scored back-to-back touchdowns in under four minutes to tie the game at 34-34 with 1:54 to go. The Chargers (record 11-3) took over on their own 20-yard line. Senior Jake Marschall had a massive 11-yard run on a third play to keep the drive alive.

Jones, junior Mason Lowe and rookie Brock Narva connected with a 23-yard gain on a hook and ladder throw with 30 seconds left to get Chatfield to midfield. Lowe had a big 12-yard run to get the Chargers to the 30-yard line to put Chatfield in range for the kicking shot.

We had been practicing this the entire time, Lowe said of the hook and the ladder. We just had to run it and it worked. It was great.

Chatfield coach Bret McGatlin admitted he was just hoping to get into the basket area in the Chargers’ final practice. He came back on a passing game the Chargers had performed in the first half, but Jone was pressured and couldn’t get the pass in time.



We ran it early in the game and it was wide open, McGatlin said. This time they covered Marschall and our tight end (Rohlman) stepped on his defender.

Erie (13-1) recovered the ball with just seconds to go. The Tigers handed the ball back to midfield, but time passed before Erie could get a legitimate shot in the end zone.

It was crazy. What an incredible season, said Lowe, who missed part of the season with a broken foot. We won all of those games coming back. We have such brotherhood in this team. We love each of these people.

Erie took a 13-0 lead early on, but Chatfield responded with a 28-point second quarter to take a 28-20 lead at halftime. Juniors Sam Ayres and Marschall both had two touchdowns before halftime.

Narva had a huge defensive play in the third quarter for the Chargers. He landed a tackle on sophomore quarterback Erie Blake Barnett on a 4-1 play from the Chatfields 11-yard line.

We had a locker room speech we weren’t going to break, Lowe said of the Chargers giving up 34 points defensively but forcing turnovers as well.

Chatfield turned around and scored a 14-game, 89-yard goal, topped by a 4-yard touchdown by Narva to give the Chargers a 34-20 lead early in the fourth quarter.

The future is still bright. We have a lot of young kids on this team, McGatlin said of Lowe, Jones, Rohlman and Narva who all played big roles in the title game. Marschall will be missed with his leadership. I am excited about the future. You will have to be good to go to 5A.

Marschall finished with 27 carries for 151 rushing yards in his last game for the Chargers. The senior finished with just under 2,000 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns.

There’s no way I can really convey that feeling to people, said Marschall. I love my brothers. That’s why we won. The unconditional love we have for each other. We got the state championship for our school. It’s awesome.

It was the first time Chatfield or Erie played for a 4A state football title. The Chargers actually won the 5A Championship in 2001 under then-coach Dave Logan. Erie was in the 3A title game in 2017, losing to Palmer Ridge.

Chatfield suffered three losses in the regular season. Pine Creek, Bear Creek, and Dakota Ridge all defeated the Chargers. However, Chatfield took revenge with playoff wins over Dakota Ridge (quarterfinals) and Pine Creek (semi-finals) to advance to the title game.



It was an incredible dream. I’m glad it turned into a reality, Lowe said. Can’t wait to party with these guys. It’s gonna be so much fun.